LoanPASS Accelerates Growth with Nationwide Expansion of Sales Team
The expansion serves a catalyst and accelerator for LoanPASS, enhancing its capacity to introduce innovative and beneficial technology to the mainstream market.
This timely expansion elevates LoanPASS and solidifies the company’s position and value to our future clients and partners”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanPASS, an industry leader in pricing and loan decisioning technology solutions, is proud to announce the strategic hiring of two top-tier sales executives, Ed Rosena, SVP, formerly of ICE Mortgage Technology®, Inc and Brad Padratzik, AMP, formerly of Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).
— Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer for LoanPASS
This strategic expansion aims to fortify the position of LoanPASS as the company builds on an amazing 2023. Our impressive year-over-year growth solidifies LoanPASS as a leader in the market for PPE technologies. A few of the many highlights include:
- +185% increase in clients
- 0% client attrition
- +350% increase of integrated partners
- +238% increase in daily active users
“This timely expansion elevates LoanPASS and solidifies the company’s position and value to our future clients and partners” stated Bill Mitchell, CRO. “In their roles as SVPs, Rosena and Padratzik will amplify the company’s ability to reach, educate and enable a broader scope of industry lenders to realize the cost-saving benefits and operational efficiencies of modern decision technology. We are truly thrilled to welcome them to these strategic roles.”
Mr. Rosena will be attending the 2024 ICE Experience from March 18th – March 20th at the Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mr. Padratzik will be attending The Mortgage Collaborative Winter Conference in Louisville, KY from March 24-26th.
About LoanPASS:
LoanPASS is emerging as the industry leader in pricing and loan decisioning technology solutions for lending institutions throughout the US. LoanPASS is a no-code, SaaS application that empowers lenders with unparalleled control over loan product, pricing, and underwriting decision output. The LoanPASS open API network allows seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company’s website at LoanPASS.io
Bill Mitchell
LoanPASS
+1 561-254-5971
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn