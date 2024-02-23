Cathy Ross Spotlighted in Amazon Web Services Startups Video Series

Cathy Ross, co-founder and President of Fraud.net, for Amazon Web Services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathy Ross, co-founder and President of Fraud.net, recently shared her story with Amazon Web Services as part of their AWS Startups video series highlighting founders who have leveraged the AWS platform to build and optimize their businesses. In the video, Ross described what inspired her path to entrepreneurship and the catalysts for founding her current company, Fraud.net.

Ross explains how the partnership with AWS has allowed the company to scale quickly by accessing a wide range of support, the latest in AI and machine-learning technology, and effective cost-management tools. This partnership solidifies Fraud.net's commitment to providing cutting-edge fraud prevention tools to businesses worldwide.

Cathy shared, “I am truly honored and thrilled to be featured in this series. This video provided an invaluable opportunity to reflect on the challenges, triumphs, and unwavering passion that fuels my commitment to innovation and security. I extend my deepest gratitude to AWS for the privilege of sharing my story, and I am eager to inspire fellow entrepreneurs to fearlessly pursue their dreams in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and business.”

Fraud.net is available through the AWS Marketplace.

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, enabling companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Learn more at Fraud.net.