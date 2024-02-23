News Release: Visitors invited to Discover New Legendary Experiences in North Dakota

Visitors to North Dakota are in for an unforgettable experience this year as the state unveils an array of new attractions, accommodations, and cultural highlights. From thrilling water parks to boutique hotels, the legendary experiences awaiting travelers promise to leave a lasting impression.

Here is a glimpse of what travelers can expect to discover in North Dakota in 2024 and beyond:

Belcourt

Turtle Island Adventures Water Park

Attached to the Sky Dancer Resort & Casino , the new indoor water park features water slides, a lazy river, an activity pool, and a children's play area. In addition to offering a plethora of ways to splash around, the water park celebrates the Ojibwe culture and traditions of the local area. The water park was named Turtle Island to honor the Ojibwe origin story, where the center of creation begins on a turtle's back. Visitors to the water park will see characters and scenes from the creation story depicted on murals and installations throughout the park. The water park marks the first of many family-friendly attractions set to open in and around the Belcourt area. A trampoline park, winter park, and arcade are set to join the water park in the coming months.

Dunseith

International Peace Garden Conservatory Expansion

For nearly 90 years, The International Peace Garden (IPG) has attracted and enthralled visitors from around the world. Now, as it plans for a sustainable future for the next 90 years and beyond, the IPG is embarking on expanding the Conservatory — the Garden's activity hub — to allow for enhanced exhibits and programming; and building an innovative and engaging new Children's Play Area. Work is already underway with a tentative public opening slated for August 2024, which coincides with when the Garden's 80,000 flowers will be in bloom.

Fargo

The Wave

A massive indoor waterpark is slated to make a splash in Fargo in 2024. The Wave by EPIC, a 40,000 square-foot family-friendly facility, will include a lazy river, thrilling slides, kids splash pad and an activity pool. EPIC's mission is to work with schools, nonprofits, and community organizations to make sure kids of all income levels can use the park. With the development of The Wave, there are plans to add a hotel adjacent to the waterpark featuring 125 guest rooms, a restaurant with lounge, dedicated meeting space and party rooms, an arcade, and complimentary parking to be completed in 2025. The water park will be located in Anderson Park off 45th Street South, not far from Fargo's Red River Zoo.

West Fargo

Junkyard Brewing Taproom

Occupying a refurbished 1970s bank building in West Fargo, Junkyard Brewing's newest taproom has been curated to showcase the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of local craft beer. With three bars in tow, the establishment features a rooftop patio providing sweeping views of the historic West Fargo neighborhood, while the primary bar encircles the former bank vault, repurposed into the beer keg cooler. Designed as a welcoming space for friends and family to gather, visitors can enjoy a beer, partake in games, or simply engage in unhindered socializing. A bustling events calendar promises fun-filled activities such as food trucks, pop-up workout classes, and more that can be found here .

Grand Forks

The Olive Ann Hotel

Firmly rooted in Grand Forks' legacy of aviation, The Olive Ann Hotel is a newly opened boutique hotel in the heart of downtown. Occupying a storied building — originally built as a bank in 1914, the new hotel is steeped in historic charm and with an inherent legacy. The hotel pays tribute to Olive Ann Beech, renowned as the "First Lady of Aviation," who garnered more awards than any other woman in aviation history. Her legacy permeates throughout the entire property with aviation-themed guest rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, community conference rooms, and a 350-person event and banquet center. The hotel also is home to two distinct dining experiences, Skies 322 and Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea with seasonally inspired menus, brilliantly crafted cocktails, and the warmest Grand Forks hospitality.

Minot

The Minot Honeybees

The Minot Honeybees are preparing to kick off their inaugural season this summer at Corbett Field. Part of the Northwoods League Softball, the women's summer collegiate softball league is the first of its kind in the United States and gives female softball athletes the opportunity to play competitively in the summer months against teams across the Midwest. A 40-game season will begin in mid-June and run through early August. Be a part of the buzz at the Honeybees home opener on June 25. Single game tickets and game packages can be found here .

Union Silos

Downtown Minot's historic Farmers Union grain silos are undergoing a remarkable transformation this spring. Guido Van Helten , a renowned visual artist and photographer celebrated for his expansive mural installations and street art, will bring some artistic flair to the cherished landmark in the heart of the Magic City. For decades, the silos have stood barren, but will now be painted with images of the region's rich agricultural heritage, honor its tribal nations, and pay homage to the community's strong connection with the Minot Air Force Base. The project is expected to take three to four months to complete with visitors having access to watch Van Helten transform the silos into works of art.

Pembina

Pembina Gorge State Park

The Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area will be developed into North Dakota's 14th state park in 2024. The area encompasses over 2,800 acres of public land in the Pembina River Gorge with steep valley cliffs towering over small, isolated prairies and pocketed wetlands surrounded by the largest continuous, undisturbed forest in North Dakota. With over 30 miles of trails, the Pembina Gorge provides visitors with an exceptional outdoor experience. The trails at the Pembina Gorge are open to horseback riding, hiking, mountain biking and off-highway vehicles. There are also opportunities for non-motorized recreation on groomed trails in the winter season.Kayak down the Pembina River and enjoy the amazing views of the Pembina Gorge, kayak rentals are available seasonally.