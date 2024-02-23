Violation of Conditions/ St. Johnsbury
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4000919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/6/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Patrick Barrett
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/6/24 Vermont State Police were notified by the Department of Corrections of a possible violations of conditions of release. After an investigation into the incident it was determined that Barrett, who is currently incarcerated at NERCC attempted to contact an individual violating his conditions of release. On 2/23/24 Barrett was cited for Violation of Conditions of Release and is due in court on 3/18/24 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/18/24
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.