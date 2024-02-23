Violation of Conditions/ St. Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A4000919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/6/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Patrick Barrett

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/6/24 Vermont State Police were notified by the Department of Corrections of a possible violations of conditions of release. After an investigation into the incident it was determined that Barrett, who is currently incarcerated at NERCC attempted to contact an individual violating his conditions of release. On 2/23/24 Barrett was cited for Violation of Conditions of Release and is due in court on 3/18/24 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/18/24

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.