Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,814 in the last 365 days.

Violation of Conditions/ St. Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A4000919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/6/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Barrett                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/6/24 Vermont State Police were notified by the Department of Corrections of a possible violations of conditions of release.  After an investigation into the incident it was determined that Barrett, who is currently incarcerated at NERCC attempted to contact an individual violating his conditions of release. On 2/23/24 Barrett was cited for Violation of Conditions of Release and  is due in court on 3/18/24 at 1230.

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/18/24         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Violation of Conditions/ St. Johnsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more