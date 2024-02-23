FEMA Funding Can Assist Everyone Who is Eligible

Federal assistance can help Mainers recover from the December 17-21, 2023, severe storm and flooding. Here are ten facts to know about the help that may be available to you:

You won’t be taking money away from someone else by applying. FEMA will distribute funds to every eligible applicant regardless of how many people apply. FEMA assistance is available to homeowners and renters, including owners and renters of mobile homes. Eligible homeowners and renters will receive FEMA assistance as grants that do not have to be repaid. You can apply for FEMA assistance before your insurance claim processes. However, once you receive a settlement, make sure to report it to FEMA. FEMA can’t duplicate benefits from other sources, so we need to see what your insurance covers before we can process your application. FEMA assistance is nontaxable, and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal or state benefits. You can ask questions and get in-person help applying for assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center. Five centers are currently open: Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield Rd., Manchester

Franklin County: University of Maine – Roberts Learning Center, 270 Main St., Farmington

Androscoggin County: 65 Central Ave., Lewiston

Oxford County: 150 River Street, Rumford

Somerset County: 4 County Drive, Skowhegan

All locations are currently open daily 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. You can visit any location and no appointment is needed.

If your insurance is delayed by 30 days or more and you need money to relocate immediately, FEMA may be able to help. There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. If your car was damaged by the disaster, you may be eligible for money to repair or replace it. Apply with FEMA first, then, if referred, submit a U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan application to determine eligibility. If FEMA refers you to the Small Business Administration, you should apply. SBA’s long-term, low-interest disaster loans are the largest source of federal recovery funds – and applying allows FEMA to evaluate you for more types of aid. SBA may be able to increase your loan amount by up to 20 percent of your damage so you can make improvements to make your home safer. To learn more, visit SBA.gov/disaster. Calling 211 or applying for assistance through another organization or agency does not automatically register you with FEMA. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA has plenty of funds to support our operations in Maine for the December 17-21, 2023, severe storm and flooding. If you were impacted, apply for assistance, and if you qualify, you will receive it.