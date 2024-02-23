U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Forces Conclude Exercise Resilient Shield 2024

Resilient Shield is an annual week-long exercise focused on ballistic missile defense (BMD), designed to test combined tactics, techniques and procedures against potential regional threats. The exercise took place in a simulated computer-based environment and advanced the combined forces’ all-domain missile defense capabilities.

“Resilient Shield provides us with an important opportunity to conduct high-end ballistic missile defense training with our Japanese allies,” said Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Fred Kacher. “Enhancing our integrated missile defense capabilities strengthens our security and demonstrates the iron clad trust we have in each other as we safeguard stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. Navy BMD-capable ships along with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps, provide an all-domain robust missile defense capability that supports regional security and stability.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.