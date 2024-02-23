Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (February 22- 28, 2024)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 334 to MM 335: TDOT Contractors will be performing vegetation removal operations in the median on I-40 in Cumberland County from the 333 MM to the 334 MM. Expected start date is 02/12/24 and will be completed by 02/29/24. Work will be performed from 7 AM to 5 PM and will result in inside shoulder closures throughout the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Traffic is scheduled to be swapped to a new alignment near North Tabor Loop. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound at LM 34.19: A routine inspection of the State Route 1 bridge over Piney Creek at the Cumberland/Roane County Line will require closure of the eastbound lane from 8 AM until 4 PM on Monday, February 26.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 27.54 to LM 31.58: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 / US Hwy 70 from Renegade Mountain Parkway to Daysville Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/15/24 through 03/15/24 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2023-696]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Parkway) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Construction activities are ongoing. Motorists entering the roundabout should yield to vehicles within the roundabout. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone.

[Mack Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNW373]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs have been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Traffic has been shifted to a section of the new alignment along SR-28 and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Traffic has been swapped at Stout Drive intersection to near Cotton Patch Road. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

CUMBERLAND, DEKALB, JACKSON, OVERTON, AND PUTNAM COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 27: The Contractor will continue working Overton County on SR-85 from LM 11.18 to LM 11.91 and SR-52 from LM 10.96 to LM 11.28 weather permitting. The contractor will also start work in Jackson County on SR-53 form LM 9.02 - 14.17 and Putnam County on SR-136 from LM 2.31 to LM 4.15. The contractor will have lane closures set up in the outside lanes of traffic during this work, when necessary, but will also be working on the shoulders adjacent to the travel lanes. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow construction signing. During this work sections of the sidewalk will be closed, and pedestrians will need to use an alternate route.

[MarCor Construction, Inc./Cookeville/CNX359]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The East end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the West entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

[Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor has begun clearing and rockfall mitigation work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage.

[Tim's Tree Service, Inc./Livingston/CNX406]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 bridge repair over Indian Creek (LM 4.77): The contractor continues bridge repair work. The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. A wide load detour is in place for vehicles that require larger clearance. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel throughout the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Livingston/CNX111]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 Utility Work both directions from MM 290 to MM 304.4: Law Enforcement Assisted Rolling roadblock will be performed on I-40. Eastbound rolling roadblock will begin at MM 290 (E. Spring Street exit) and westbound will begin at MM 311 (Plateau Road exit). Message boards, trucks, and law enforcement vehicles will be present along I-40 and ramps. Motorists should reduce speed, be prepared to stop, and expect delays. 02/25/24 from 6 am - 8 am, with a rain date of 03/03/24. [2023-428]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road are closed at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (N. WILLOW AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.86 to LM 12.66: Shoulder and lane closure on N. Willow Avenue between W. Spring Street and N. Dixie Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/08/24 through 03/08/24 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2023-750]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.4 to LM 3.9: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 6 am) and DAYTIME (9 am - 3 pm) shoulder and lane closures on South Jefferson Avenue between Interstate Drive and Stevens Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/15/23 through 02/29/24. [2023-336]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (W. SPRING ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 14.34 to LM 18.57: Shoulder and lane closure on W. Spring Street/Broad Street between Willow Avenue and McBroom Chapel Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/08/24 through 03/08/24 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2023-755]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-290 (GAINESBORO GRADE) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.53 to LM 6.39: Shoulder and lane closure on Gainesboro Grade between N. Willow Avenue and Shipley Church Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/08/24 through 03/08/24 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2023-750]