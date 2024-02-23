Indianapolis Housing Market Data From Airdeed Homes: Median Home Listing Price and Average House Price
The Indianapolis housing market remains diverse and active, with a range of homes available to suit various budgets and preferences.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from Airdeed Homes shows the Indianapolis housing market continues to show resilience and diversity in February 2024, with a range of options available to potential homebuyers. According to recent data, the median home listing price stands at $304,000, indicating the midpoint of all homes listed for sale in the area. However, the average house price is slightly higher, reaching $401,119. This discrepancy suggests a mix of lower-priced and higher-priced homes for sale, catering to various budgets and preferences within the market.
The median square footage of homes in Indianapolis is 2,027, offering ample space options for prospective homeowners. When considering the listing price per square foot, the median value is $151. This metric allows buyers to evaluate the relative value of homes based on their size and price per square foot, providing valuable insights into the efficiency of the market.
Currently, there are 3,695 active houses for sale listings in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area, indicating a healthy inventory level. This abundance of listings offers potential buyers a wide range of choices to suit their needs and preferences. On average, homes in this market stay on the market for a median of 57 days, indicating a relatively active market where properties are selling at a reasonable pace.
The Indianapolis housing market presents an interesting picture. The diversity of properties available, as indicated by the gap between the median home listing price and the average house price, reflects the varied preferences and budgets of buyers in the area. Additionally, the ample square footage and reasonable listing price per square foot provide buyers with valuable information to make informed decisions.
With a healthy inventory of active home listings and a relatively short median duration on the market, the Indianapolis housing market remains dynamic and attractive to both buyers and sellers alike.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Cory Weikel
Airdeed Homes
+1 904-671-6348
media@airdeed.com