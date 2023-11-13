Airdeed Homes Unveils Georgia Investment Property Insights: Average and Median Prices Across Key Cities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Airdeed Homes, a prominent figure in real estate search engines, is excited to share a comprehensive research study on investment property prices in key Georgia cities. Conducted on November 11, 2023, this study provides essential insights for potential investors seeking a nuanced understanding of the diverse real estate market in the state.
The research, based on meticulously gathered data by Airdeed Homes, covers cities such as Acworth, Albany, Americus, Athens, Atlanta, Austell, Brunswick, Canton, Cartersville, Columbus, Conyers, Dahlonega, Dawsonville, Decatur, East Point, Ellijay, Fayetteville, Forest Park, Gainesville, Griffin, Hampton, Hinesville, Jonesboro, Lawrenceville, Lithonia, Macon, Marietta, McDonough, Milledgeville, Monroe, Riverdale, Rome, Savannah, Statesboro, Stone Mountain, Valdosta, and Warner Robins.
The study reveals substantial variations in both average and median listing prices across diverse Georgia cities. Cities like Ellijay and Fayetteville lead with higher average listing prices at $2,191,666.67 and $1,843,737.50, respectively. Atlanta investment properties stand in the middle of the list, with an average listing price at $447,596.72.
In terms of median listing prices, Savannah emerges as a hotspot with a median price of $499,450.00, closely followed by Canton at $432,450.00. Interestingly, Athens presents a promising investment opportunity with a median listing price at $279,990.00.
City | AveragePrice | Median Price
Acworth | $792,006.67 | $529,000.00
Albany | $121,732.14 | $89,900.00
Americus | $191,100.00 | $225,000.00
Athens | $829,705.19 | $279,990.00
Atlanta | $447,596.72 | $370,000.00
Austell | $365,833.33 | $355,000.00
Brunswick | $577,140.00 | $397,000.00
Canton | $707,712.50 | $432,450.00
Cartersville | $941,333.33 | $878,500.00
Columbus | $216,642.86 | $195,000.00
Conyers | $333,536.27 | $315,000.00
Dahlonega | $704,000.00 | $512,500.00
Dawsonville | $567,600.00 | $225,000.00
Decatur | $301,454.36 | $205,000.00
East Point | $317,650.00 | $319,250.00
Ellijay | $2,191,666.67 | $2,100,000.00
Fayetteville | $1,843,737.50 | $1,425,000.00
Forest Park | $304,966.50 | $302,450.00
Gainesville | $553,460.00 | $317,450.00
Griffin | $266,081.82 | $175,000.00
Hampton | $565,000.00 | $250,000.00
Hinesville | $380,035.43 | $209,998.00
Jonesboro | $263,633.33 | $249,000.00
Lawrenceville | $290,875.00 | $291,000.00
Lithonia | $325,842.86 | $318,000.00
Macon | $156,959.62 | $135,000.00
Marietta | $391,666.67 | $350,000.00
Mcdonough | $617,968.86 | $1,300,000.00
Milledgeville | $635,333.33 | $175,000.00
Monroe | $154,560.00 | $154,560.00
Riverdale | $665,966.67 | $369,950.00
Rome | $413,487.50 | $172,000.00
Savannah | $760,009.09 | $499,450.00
Statesboro | $227,930.00 | $189,900.00
Stone Mountain | $239,428.57 | $260,000.00
Valdosta | $878,490.00 | $847,500.00
Warner Robins | $200,037.50 | $179,900.00
While the research provides valuable insights into Georgia's investment real estate for sale, Airdeed Homes acknowledges certain limitations, including the exclusive use of data from its listings and the absence of information from other reputable sources. Additionally, the data represents a specific point in time and may not fully capture subsequent market fluctuations.
This comprehensive research by Airdeed Homes serves as a valuable resource for those navigating Georgia's investment real estate landscape, providing a reliable starting point for individuals exploring investment opportunities in the state.
Cory Weikel
Cory Weikel
