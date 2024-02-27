Riverain Technologies Brings ClearRead AI-Powered Lung Cancer Detection to Hospitals and VA Medical Centers
We anticipate adding new capabilities to the ClearRead product line to further benefit patients by aiding clinicians with tools that allow faster and more accurate reading.”MIAMISBURG, OH, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After installing its AI-driven imaging technology at numerous healthcare organizations, Department of Defense military medical facilities, and Veterans Administration medical centers, Riverain Technologies ended 2023 with 286% growth and 30 new customers, added to an already impressive list of key accounts that previously adopted ClearRead™ CT and ClearRead Xray.
— Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies
The company’s ClearRead technology is designed to quickly detect cardiothoracic diseases in X-rays and CT scans and is now helping clinicians serve veterans and active-duty military in many Veterans Administration medical centers as part of the Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) along with several Department of Defense medical facilities including Walter Reed and Brooke Army Medical Centers.
Significant milestones achieved by Riverain this year include:
● Continuing its growth in military health facilities, Riverain’s ClearRead technology is now installed within each of the VA’s Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs).
● Riverain’s overall revenue growth was fueled by a double digit increase in new customers across all healthcare segments including academic medical centers, radiology groups, integrated delivery networks (IDN), and VA/DoD facilities. 30 new customers in 2023 add to the over four million exams processed annually.
● The company heads into 2024 with a 100% retention rate and significant momentum based on best-in-class products. Numerous customers expanded ClearRead to additional studies for more widespread usage within their organizations.
● Full commercial release of ClearRead Xray Pneumothorax and the newest ClearRead CT version
● Riverain added 9 new employees in 2023 to support R&D, sales, marketing, and other core business functions.
● The company saw increased industry interest in its offerings, tripling its leads at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) show. Riverain’s executives presented on AI and imaging trends at multiple events.
“We take our obligation to radiologists, patients, and partners to heart by providing best in class, proven products,” says Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “This commitment to excellence and innovation has driven our growth and reputation in 2023. We anticipate adding new capabilities to the ClearRead product line to further benefit patients by aiding clinicians with tools that allow faster and more accurate reading.”
ClearRead CT and ClearRead Xray allow radiologists to go beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to remove interfering normal structures to create an unimpaired view of the chest. Utilizing the latest advances in deep learning, ClearRead solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence use unique suppression technology that integrates into chest X-rays and CT imaging interpretation.
With more than 4 million imaging exams now processed annually using ClearRead solutions, radiologists can focus on actionable data in chest imaging and improving accuracy. ClearRead solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence are proven to reduce missed nodules and simultaneously decrease reading time.
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
Mandy Bayman
Riverain Technologies
+1 937-750-6744
mbayman@riveraintech.com
