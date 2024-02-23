Submit Release
Hunter and trapper education courses coming up in Salmon

An instructor-led hunter education course is planned March 18-21 from 5 to 7 p.m. each evening, and March 22 from 3 to 7 p.m.  The course provides instruction on firearm handling and safety, hunting laws and ethics, responsibilities towards landowners, wildlife identification, survival skills, and management and conservation.  Students will be able to put the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of instructors who can explain, demonstrate, and answer questions.

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.  

Both courses will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North.  Space is limited and advanced registration is required by going online or by visiting any Fish and Game office.   

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

