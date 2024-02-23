Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $16.3 Million in Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund Grants to Address the Demand for Health Care and Behavioral Health Workers 

Chatham — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $16.3 million in Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund (WCTF) grants awarded to nine organizations to upskill 1,860 individuals for careers in high-demand occupations in healthcare and behavioral health sectors across Massachusetts. The funding will support initiatives to train and hire unemployed and underemployed individuals while providing current employees with the skills to meet the needs of Massachusetts employers for roles such as Emergency Medical Technician, Certified Nurse Assistant, and Mental Health Peer Support Specialist.

Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones joined state and local officials, awardees, and partner organizations to make the announcement at Broad Reach Healthcare in North Chatham, Massachusetts. Broad Reach Healthcare is partnering with the MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board, who received $1,921,783 to provide training and placement for 106 unemployed and underemployed and incumbent worker participants.

“Industries across the state are experiencing workforce challenges, but the need is particularly great in behavioral health care, as we need enough trained workers to provide the care that our residents need and deserve,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants will help address these challenges by hiring and training new talent and upskilling existing talent.”

“Investing in our behavioral health workforce is a recipe for success and has a direct impact on residents across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “These grants provide training and placement into vital healthcare roles, strengthen our competitiveness, and make Massachusetts stronger today and for tomorrow.”

The Workforce Competitive Trust Fund Program grants, administered by Commonwealth Corporation on behalf of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, are part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s strategic investment to retain and upskill existing talent in Massachusetts’ current workforce. The Healthcare/Behavioral Health Hub Grants announced today support investments in collaborative efforts focused on addressing healthcare and behavioral health workforce needs in regions across the Commonwealth.

“As the Healey-Driscoll Administration remains focused on closing workforce skills gaps, we are also aligning this need with the opportunity to scale and develop talent that meets the needs of industry statewide,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and Chair of Commonwealth Corporation Lauren Jones. “The Healthcare/Behavioral Health Hub Grants are tailored to leverage regional partnerships, including close collaboration with training providers and local employers, to prepare workers for available jobs desperately needed in our healthcare and human services in communities across Massachusetts.”

“These grants allow us to find solutions that address both existing workforce challenges and the urgent need for behavioral health care throughout Massachusetts,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “By awarding these grants to partners in different regions throughout the state, we can help people build upon or learn new skills that will allow for them to provide care for the communities in which they reside.”

“On behalf of the Administration, CommCorp is incredibly excited to sustain these regional healthcare and behavioral health partnerships that have continuously responded to these sectors’ persistent and immediate workforce challenges,” said Commonwealth Corporation President and CEO Molly Jacobson. “Thanks to the leadership and intentional planning efforts of the MassHire Workforce Board grantees, these state-wide investments will leverage innovative approaches to training, placement, and career advancement and preparing Massachusetts residents and workers for high-demand jobs and meaningful careers in healthcare and behavioral health.”

The following is a list of the nine grant recipients, totaling $16,287,720 and upskilling 1,860 individuals through 58 employer partners:

Berkshire County Regional Employment Board, Inc., Pittsfield: $2,227,173

Berkshire County Regional Employment Board will provide training and placement services to prepare 510 unemployed and underemployed participants for Medical Assistant, Certified Nurse Assistant, Acute Care Nurse Assistant, and Registered Behavioral Technician positions. They will partner with Community Health Programs, The Brien Center, Berkshire Health Systems, and Integritus Healthcare. This partnership also aims to assess the demand and develop programming opportunities for Licensed Practical Nurses, career pathways for Licensed Practical Nurses to Registered Nurses, and provide career advancement training for incumbent Behavioral Health workers.

Boston Private Industry Council, Inc., Boston: $972,673

Boston Private Industry Council, Inc. will provide training and placement services to prepare 50 unemployed, underemployed, and incumbent worker participants for Surgical Technologist positions. They will partner with Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Boston Medical Center, and Boston Children’s Hospital. This partnership also aims to assess the demand and develop programming opportunities for Radiologic Technologist, Central Sterile Processing Technician, and Research Administration/Clinical Research Assistant positions.

City of Worcester/MassHire Central Region Workforce Board, Worcester: $1,110,478

City of Worcester/MassHire Central Region Workforce Board will provide training and placement services to prepare 368 unemployed and underemployed participants for Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomist, Cardiovascular Technologist & Technician, Clinical Medical Administrative Assistant, Certified Nurse Assistant, and Home Health Aide positions. They will partner with Reliant Medical Group, Notre Dame Health Care, Sunrise Senior Living, UMass Memorial Health Alliance – Clinton Hospital, and Christopher House of Worcester. This partnership also aims to assess demand and evaluate regional capacity for Pharmacy Technician, Home Health Aide, and Certified Nurse Assistant positions.

City of Salem/MassHire North Shore Workforce Board, Salem: $2,413,205

City of Salem/MassHire North Shore Workforce Board will provide training and placement services to prepare 120 unemployed and underemployed and incumbent worker participants for Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Nurse Assistant, Central Sterile Technician, Licensed Practical Nurse, Phlebotomy Technician, Radiologic Technician, and Surgical Technician positions. They will partner with Salem Hospital, BILH Beverly Hospital, Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Benchmark Senior Living, Lowell General Hospital, Pridestar Trinity EMS, and Lawrence General Hospital. This partnership also aims to research and assess the viability of developing a healthcare supervisor training for incumbent workers and a Foundation of Healthcare Occupations training for unemployed and underemployed job seekers.

City of Lowell/MassHire Greater Lowell Workforce Board, Lowell: $2,251,600

City of Lowell/MassHire Greater Lowell Workforce Board will provide training and placement services to prepare 115 unemployed and underemployed and incumbent worker participants for Mental Health Peer Support Specialist, Certified Addiction Recovery Coach, Community Health Worker, Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Therapeutic Mentor, and Direct Service Associates positions. They will partner with The Bridge Club, Lowell House, Trinity Care Associates, Lowell Community Health Center, Lowell General Hospital, Vinfen, International Institute of New England, Centerboard, and Link House. This partnership also aims to assess demand and develop programming opportunities for Peer Support Specialist and Certified Addiction Recovery Coach positions, as well as to develop micro-credential pathways for incumbent worker advancement in Clinical Behavioral Health pathways.

MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board, Hyannis: $1,921,783

MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board will provide training and placement services to prepare 106 unemployed and underemployed and incumbent worker participants for Licensed Practical Nurse, Certified Nurse Assistant, and Certified Nurse Assistant Preceptor positions. They will partner with Broad Reach Healthcare, Duffy Health Center, Gosnold, Inc., and Relief Home Health Services. This partnership also aims to assess the regional demand and evaluate training capacity for Certified Nurse Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses, Community Health Workers, Pharmacy Technicians, and Maternal Healthcare positions.

MassHire Greater New Bedford Workforce Board, New Bedford: $2,660,220

MassHire Greater New Bedford Workforce Board will provide training and placement services to prepare 305 unemployed, underemployed, and incumbent workers for Certified Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technicians, Certified Nurse Assistants, and Certified Addiction Recovery Coach positions. They will partner with Alden Court Nursing Care and Rehabilitation Center, All Care Homecare, LLC, Brewster Ambulance, Fellowship Health Resources, Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, High Point Treatment Center, Integritus Healthcare, Morton Hospital, New Life Counseling & Wellness Center, Inc., People Incorporated, Prima CARE, Sacred Heart Skilled Nursing & Short Term Rehabilitation, Signature Healthcare, South Shore Healthcare, South Coast Health System and Steppingstone Inc. This partnership also aims to assess the regional demand and evaluate training capacity for Community Health Workers and Registered Behavior Technicians positions.

MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, Inc., Springfield: $1,271,342

MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, Inc. will provide training and placement services to prepare 191 unemployed, underemployed, and incumbent workers for Certified Medical Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Behavioral Health Direct Care Associate, and Certified Nurse Assistant positions. They will partner with Baystate Health, Mercy Medical Center, O’Connell Home Care, American Medical Response, National Ambulance, Mental Health Association, Gandara Mental Health Center, Inc., and Behavioral Health Network. This partnership also aims to assess demand and develop programming opportunities for Recovery Coach, Behavioral Resource Technician, Patient Care Technician, and Behavioral Health Direct Care positions.

MassHire Metro South/West Workforce Board, Marlborough: $1,459,242

MassHire Metro South/West Workforce Board will provide training and placement services to prepare 210 unemployed, underemployed, and incumbent workers for Community Health Worker, Community Health Worker Supervisors, and Licensed Mental Health Counselor positions. They will partner with Mass General Brigham, Advocates, South Middlesex Opportunity Council, Perspectives LLC, Bay Cove Human Services, Volunteers of America, Brookline Center for Community Mental Health, and The Home for Little Wanderers. This partnership also aims to assess the regional demand and evaluate training capacity for Peer Support Specialist positions.

Supportive Quotes

“MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board is committed to providing opportunities in healthcare for both local employers and job seekers, the funding from the workforce competitiveness trust fund grant will significantly impact our region and the promote economic vitality within an in-demand sector.” – Kara O’Donnell-Galvin, Executive Director, MassHire Cape & Islands Workforce Board

“Mass General Brigham is deeply grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for funding these grants. We are excited about the tremendous impact these programs will have on our current and future workforce and the surrounding communities. As the Commonwealth continues to face persistent staffing challenges in healthcare, it is crucial that we develop innovative collaborations that directly assist career advancement for local talent. Our ability to recruit, retain and support a diverse, culturally competent, and highly skilled workforce is critical to our vital community organizations.” - MJ Ryan, Vice President, Workforce Development & Economic Opportunity, Mass General Brigham.

“With the support from these Workforce Competitive Trust Fund Program grants, we will be able to bolster our frontline workforce more rapidly and effectively than would otherwise be possible, better enabling us to meet increased demands across the healthcare continuum.” - William J. Bogdanovich, CNHA, President & CEO, Broad Reach Healthcare

###