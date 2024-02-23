Groundbreaking Anthem “Breaking Through” Empowers Listeners to Overcome Life’s Obstacles

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with challenges and adversity, music continues to serve as a beacon of hope and resilience. Today, we are thrilled to announce the release of “Breaking Through,” an electrifying anthem that inspires listeners to conquer their obstacles and emerge victorious.

Crafted by the visionary songwriter and artist, Devorah, “Breaking Through” is more than just a song; it’s a powerful testament to the human spirit’s ability to persevere in the face of adversity. Through compelling lyrics and an infectious melody, the song captures the essence of overcoming obstacles with unwavering determination and courage.

https://open.spotify.com/album/3KEgdsXU0FmpvQLBMHPc1E?si=hdF9kJ1fTrmBXFMJ-pUPxw

Drawing from personal experiences and universal struggles, Devorah delivers a performance that resonates deeply with audiences of all backgrounds. From the stirring vocals to the dynamic instrumentation, every element of “Breaking Through” is meticulously crafted to ignite passion and ignite a sense of empowerment within its listeners.

“Breaking Through” arrives at a time when the world is in dire need of inspiration and motivation. As individuals grapple with their own challenges, this song serves as a rallying cry for resilience, reminding us that no obstacle is insurmountable when met with courage and conviction.

With its uplifting message and infectious energy, “Breaking Through” promises to leave an indelible mark on listeners worldwide. Whether you’re facing personal setbacks or societal barriers, this song is a reminder that you have the strength within you to break through and emerge victorious.

Join us in celebrating the release of “Breaking Through” and embark on a journey of triumph and empowerment. Together, let us defy the odds and conquer whatever obstacles lie in our path.

“Breaking Through” is now available on all major streaming platforms. www.devorahsounds.com

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today's new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover.

