Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Newly Announced AFC System Operators Approved for Commercial Operation in 6 GHz
Members CommScope, Federated Wireless, Qualcomm, and Sony Group Corporation approved by FCC as System Operators Approved for Commercial Operation in 6 GHz Band
The approval of AFC System Operators marks a major milestone for the wireless LAN ecosystem.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) released a Public Notice (https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-24-166A1.pdf) today announcing approved Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) System Operators in the 6 GHz band. WInnForum congratulates members CommScope, Federated Wireless, Qualcomm, and Sony Group Corporation on their approval, as well as the other approved providers Broadcom, Wireless Broadband Alliance, and the Wi-Fi Alliance.
— Stuart Strickland, HPE Fellow and Wireless CTO at HPE Aruba Networking
"The approval of AFC System Operators marks a major milestone for the wireless LAN ecosystem," said Stuart Strickland, HPE Fellow and Wireless CTO at HPE Aruba Networking. "It paves the way for a new class of Standard Power network equipment, operating outdoors and at higher power levels, greatly enhancing and extending the value of our shared use of the 6 GHz band while ensuring protection of incumbents."
AFC Systems manage spectrum access for 6 GHz band standard power unlicensed devices. This announcement occurs after a testing and trial period in the ecosystem using WInnForum and Wi-Fi Alliance created test vectors (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622356872/en/Wireless-Innovation-Forum-and-Wi-Fi-Alliance%C2%AE-Deliver-6-GHz-AFC-System-Standardization-and-Testing-Documents-to-Federal-Communications-Commission). Implementing these AFC Systems now makes 850 MHz of spectrum available for standard power unlicensed use in the 5.925-7.125 GHz (6 GHz) band while ensuring that incumbent licensed services are able to operate in the band without harmful interference caused by the AFC-authorized unlicensed devices.
WInnForum’s 6 GHz Committee has been very active in standards creation for the 6 GHz band, which can be found at https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/work-group-products.
To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, or to become involved with the any of our committees, visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Shure and Thales.
Editorial Contacts
Lee Pucker, 604-828-9876, Lee.Pucker@wirelessinnovation.org or
Stephanie Hamill, 970-290-9543 or Stephanie.Hamill@wirelessinnovation.org
Stephanie Hamill
Wireless Innovation Forum
+1 970-290-9543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn