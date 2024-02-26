Robin Mermans Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative

Charlotte-based mediator and attorney Robin Mermans recently announced that she will participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024.

“With Collaborative Divorce, it’s all about empowering clients through heartfelt conversations and allowing them to feel heard.” said Robin Mermans. “Divorce With Respect Week lets clients know that there’s a new and better way to divorce.”

During the Collaborative Divorce process, clients are assisted by their respective attorneys, and neutral professionals such as a mental health professional, a financial professional, and a child specialist if there are any children involved. These professionals guide clients to successfully resolve their legal concerns without having to step foot in court.

Mermans will offer these free consultations to residents of North Carolina. To book a free consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com where you can also learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process.

As an attorney and mother of five who has divorced and remarried, Mermans has seen both perspectives of a divorce and is able to relate with her clients. Her frustration with the divorce litigation process led her to found ROAD to RESOLUTION, Divorce Mediation & Collaborative Family Law, a non-adversarial law practice based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mermans is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.

To learn more about Robin Merman's work as a Family Law professional, visit www.roadtoresolution.com

