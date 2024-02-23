US Fish and Wildlife Service approves 2023 Idaho State Wildlife Action Plan for at-risk species

The US Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved Idaho Fish and Game’s revision of its State Wildlife Action Plan, which extends the plan for a decade and ensures Idaho will continue to receive about $700,000 annually in federal funding.

The Wildlife Action Plan is for conserving and managing Idaho’s most at-risk fish, wildlife, and plants and their habitats. For the first time, plant species were incorporated into the 2023 revision.

The plan provides information on strategic and voluntary conservation actions for species identified by Fish and Game as “species of greatest conservation need” or “species of greatest information need.” Greatest information need refers to species potentially at risk, but lacking the current scientific information and expert understanding of them.

The plan recognizes the diverse social, cultural values and natural resource-based economies that sustain Idaho’s communities. It also creates opportunities for all stakeholders to collaborate in proactive, voluntary, and community-oriented partnerships to conserve at-risk species and the lands and waters that support them.

The plan also emphasizes ways to prevent future listings under the federal Endangered Species Act, thus helping maintain state management of Idaho’s fish, wildlife and plants.

You can see the plan on the State Wildlife Action Plan webpage.