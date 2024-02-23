Thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia adopted

The EU has adopted its 13th package of sanctions against Russia, focusing on companies in the Russian arms industry. With this package, there are now more than 2 000 names on the list of individuals and entities subject to sanctions.

“Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, but Russia’s aggression has been ongoing for 10 years. It is hugely important that the EU continues to expand the sanctions against Russia. The emphasis in this package is on the Russian military sector, which the Government welcomes. We want to see work begin immediately on a 14th package following today’s decision,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström.

The 13th sanctions package comprises both sectoral measures, including new export restrictions, and new listings of individuals and entities subject to sanctions. The list of companies subject to stricter export restrictions due to their supporting role in the Russian war industry is being expanded.

In addition, around 100 individuals and 80 entities will be subject to sanctions involving bans on travel to the EU, asset-freezing and prohibitions on making funds available to them. They include individuals and entities in the Russian military sector, public representatives of the Russian occupation on Ukrainian territory, individuals and entities responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children from occupied areas, and Russian individuals and entities involved in supplying arms to Russia.