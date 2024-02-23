RoverPass Leads the Way in Outdoor Adventure with AAA Trip Canvas Integration
We believe this collaboration will greatly enhance the camping journey for travelers across the country, providing them with a wealth of options to explore, and a seamless booking experience to enjoy.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, a leading platform in booking campgrounds and RV parks, announces a strategic collaboration with AAA to enhance AAA Trip Canvas, AAA Travel’s digital travel planning tool. This integration introduces a comprehensive campgrounds category, enabling travelers to access detailed information and book their next campground or RV park destination effortlessly.
"We're excited to team up with AAA and integrate with Trip Canvas, marking a significant step forward in making camping and RV travel more accessible and convenient,” Said Michelle Smith, CEO of RoverPass. “We believe this collaboration will greatly enhance the camping journey for travelers across the country, providing them with a wealth of options to explore, and a seamless booking experience to enjoy."
By leveraging RoverPass's extensive network of campground and RV park options, AAA Trip Canvas users now have the unique opportunity to browse and book a wide range of outdoor accommodations. From lavish RV resorts to cozy campgrounds, the integration offers something for every type of outdoor enthusiast.
“AAA Trip Canvas was designed with our members in mind, and we’re thrilled to now offer camping destinations,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “Teaming up with RoverPass means Trip Canvas users have a one-stop shop to dream and book their next outdoor adventure.”
In addition to discovering camping destinations, Trip Canvas users can find inspiration through curated road trips, points of interest, and informative articles about National Parks. The platform's extensive planning tools also allow travelers to save their favorite campgrounds, streamline their booking process through RoverPass, and organize other aspects of their trip, including flights, rental cars, and activities, ensuring a memorable and hassle-free outdoor adventure.
About RoverPass
RoverPass is a leading provider of reservation and property management software specifically designed for campgrounds and RV parks. With a focus on innovation and customer service, RoverPass aims to revolutionize the camping industry by providing user-friendly and efficient solutions for campground owners and operators.
About AAA
Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, and financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 64 million members across North America, including more than 57 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com
