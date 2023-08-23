Leadership Transition at RoverPass LLC: Current CEO Moves to Board Role, COO Steps into CEO Position

Michelle Smith, New RoverPass CEO

Ravi Parikh, CEO of RoverPass since 2016, will be transitioning to a new role as President and will join the company's Board of Directors in a governance role.

I would like to be clear when I say this transition is something that all of us at RoverPass are celebrating. Michelle brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to this role.” — Ravi Parikh, RoverPass President