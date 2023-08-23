Leadership Transition at RoverPass LLC: Current CEO Moves to Board Role, COO Steps into CEO Position
Ravi Parikh, CEO of RoverPass since 2016, will be transitioning to a new role as President and will join the company's Board of Directors in a governance role.
I would like to be clear when I say this transition is something that all of us at RoverPass are celebrating. Michelle brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to this role.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, a leading SaaS provider in the RV Park Industry, announces a strategic leadership transition that marks an important milestone in its growth trajectory. Ravi Parikh, Chief Executive Officer of RoverPass since 2016, will be transitioning to a new role as President and will join the company's Board of Directors in a governance role. Concurrently, Michelle Smith, Chief Operating Officer, has stepped into the role of CEO.
— Ravi Parikh, RoverPass President
Under his 9+ years of visionary leadership, Ravi steadfastly led the strategic growth of RoverPass; Meeting and surpassing targets while forming strategic partnerships and integrations with other industry leaders such as Spot2Night, AAA, Hipcamp, AirBnB, and ReserveAmerica, all contributing to a successful portfolio of RV parks that utilize RoverPass.
Ravi’s guidance unequivocally solidified RoverPass’ position as a key player within the RV Park Reservation and Campground Marketing landscape. And with this hard earned achievement in the books, the goal Ravi set out to achieve nearly a decade ago has been met.
Ravi’s final, and perhaps most insightful decision as CEO was to execute a leadership transition.
"I would like to be clear when I say this transition is something that all of us at RoverPass are celebrating. Michelle brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to this role. I believe that more often than not, a change in perspective is exactly what’s needed to propel a business to the next level.” - Ravi Parikh
In his new role as a member of the Board of Directors, Ravi will continue to contribute his strategic insights, experience, and industry expertise to guide RoverPass' future direction. His transition to this position is a natural evolution that reflects his commitment to the company's sustained success. With some of his time now freed up, Ravi is currently exploring a few new ideas within the RV Park & Campground space. Stay tuned!
Stepping into the CEO role is Michelle Smith, an accomplished executive known for her strategic proficiency and tangible results across various industries. With a proven track record, Michelle's journey reflects a series of notable achievements that underscore her leadership capabilities.
Michelle's achievements include successfully launching a beauty brand start-up to reach $100M while attracting a substantial buyout, driving company revenue to $18M in year one for a travel start-up and a turn-around role leading a SaaS e-learning corporation from declining revenue to reach $40M in Annual Recurring Revenue.
Michelle leadership is characterized by her ability to turn challenges into opportunities, streamline operations, drive value for clients, and lead high-performance teams.
"I am absolutely thrilled to guide this exceptional team towards an exciting future filled with unlimited possibilities. RoverPass is a unique organization driven by a passionate commitment to help parks succeed. With steadfast dedication, we will embrace challenges, foster innovation, and propel our ongoing success, ensuring that our focus on the needs of our parks shines through in every facet - from product development and software engineering to account support and senior leadership planning. Together, we're geared up to build on the excellence Ravi instilled into our organization and take our achievements to even greater heights." - Michelle Smith
______________________________________________________________________________
About RoverPass: RoverPass provides RV parks and campgrounds with the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs through cloud-based booking software. Park owners can accept reservations online, over the phone, or in-person and track availability in one place. Professional marketing tools are also available to help campground and RV parks succeed online.
RoverPass also powers the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network.
Patrick Kedzierski
RoverPass
+1 737-377-3523
patrick@roverpass.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other