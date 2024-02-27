Decor-Rest Group Selects Brightpoint Infotech to Implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Transforming, Digitizing and Automating business processes for greater efficiency, productivity and customer experience
Microsoft Dynamics 365 closely matches DRG Group’s requirements. DRGLINK will enable efficient flow of data throughout the organization and enhance collaboration, setting them to accelerate growth”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightpoint Infotech, a global Microsoft Dynamics Solutions Partner, announced that Leading Canadian Upholstery Manufacturer Decor-Rest Group has selected Brightpoint Infotech to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply chain Management (ERP) solution to develop greater automation and enhance overall customer experience to further strengthen its mission of “Furnishing Homes with Love”.
— Navin Mirpuri
Decor-Rest Group (DRG), based in Woodbridge Ontario, Canada, founded in 1972, is an industry-leading manufacturer of upholstered furniture. DRG Group has achieved remarkable growth and brand recognition in North American upholstery industry. DRG offers an impressive portfolio of upholstery well known for its quality, value and unprecedented customer experience, With 250,000 sqft of showroom and manufacturing space, DRG leverages multiple manufacturing locations in Ontario with vertical integration of its inputs as well showrooms in Ontario and North Carolina.
DRG realized that to sustain growth and achieve seamless integration of its group companies it was imperative that it kept pace with state-of-the-art technological trends and business solutions. Implementation of the ERP upgrade, aptly named “DRGLINK” is aimed at reinforcing the business link of the DRG Group with its invaluable customers and supply chain partners, stated Manny Gauba, VP Finance–CFO and DRGLINK’s Project Director. Implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply chain Management (ERP) not only streamlines all aspects of finance operations it also presents a valuable opportunity for improving manufacturing process and enhancing productivity. By leveraging data from a single source, the system will optimize production workflows, improve resource utilization, and contribute to overall operational efficiency. This strategic integration goes beyond traditional financial aspects, extending its impact to the core of manufacturing operations, reinforcing DRG Group's commitment to innovation and sustainable business growth. Angelo JR Marzilli, President – CEO and DRGLINK’s Project Sponsor emphasized that DRG Group is fully committed to investing in its people and systems during these challenging times and remains steadfast in pursuing its mission and values.
To reach this goal, DRG Group selected Brightpoint Infotech, a trusted Gold Microsoft Dynamics partner, to bring this digital transformation vision to life. Manny attributed Brightpoint’s successful bid as DRG Group’s implementation partner to their sincerity, responsiveness, technical competency, previous track record and its strong presence in this landscape.
Navin Mirpuri, President & Co-Founder at Brightpoint Infotech said, “We are very excited to be partnering with DRG Group to help them achieve their expansion and future growth. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply chain Management functionality closely matches DRG Group’s requirements. DRGLINK will enable efficient flow of data throughout the organization and enhance collaboration, setting them to accelerate greater growth and customer recognition”
About Brightpoint Infotech
Brightpoint Infotech is a leading Gold Business Solutions Partner of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions and services, specializing in Manufacturing, Distribution, Nonprofit, Higher Education, Construction and Retail industries. The company offers end-to-end services, from consulting and implementation to training and support, to help customers leverage the power and flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Solutions. Brightpoint Infotech also develops and delivers its own products, such as Brightpoint’s Edufin Student Information System (SIS), a comprehensive and integrated solution for managing and enhancing the education process. Brightpoint Infotech is headquartered in Florida, USA, and has offices and operations in Canada, UAE, Africa, and India. For more information, please visit www.brightpointinfotech.com.
Discover more about our Industry-specific AI-Powered Defect Detection Solution for Manufacturing - https://www.brightpoint.ai/solutions-defectguard
Premjit SIngh
Brightpoint Infotech | Global Microsoft Dynamics Partner
+1 954-840-8586
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube