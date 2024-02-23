Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Presents Marquee Real Estate During ‘The Luxury Sales’ at Sotheby’s New York

Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: 'The Luxury Sales' 21 March 2024 Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: 2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road, Edwards, Vail Valley, CO Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: 26773 Mulholland Highway, Malibu Valley Estates, Calabasas, California Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: 1153 Indian Summer Point, Lake Murray, Chapin, South Carolina Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: 5330 Kalalea View Drive #7D, Anahola, Hawaii.

Showcased alongside a specialist edit of the season’s best luxury items, more than $60 million in real estate is set to gavel live from Sotheby’s New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to present ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ as part of Sotheby’s ‘The Luxury Sales’ event. The sales series will span Hong Kong, London, Paris and New York, featuring a hand-picked selection of Sotheby’s International Realty offerings. Included is the opportunity to bid on north of $60 million in marquee real estate, with online bidding set to open on 7 March and culminate with a live auction on 21 March at Sotheby’s New York saleroom.

Showcasing the season’s best luxury items, and tailored to the increasingly popular trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the highest-end watches, jewels, handbags, real estate, wine, and spirits. All offerings will be on public view at Sotheby’s New York 1-5 March.

Headlining the evening’s auction is 2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road, renowned as one of Vail Valley’s most pristine retreats. Nestled in the charming wilderness in coveted Casteel Creek, a 450± acre community adjacent to 2,000,000± acres of National Forest Service, the stunning property encompasses two remarkable residences perched upon just under 56 acres of breathtaking Colorado mountainscape. The main house boasts a custom saloon bar and a remarkable 200-foot steel cantilevered viewing bridge that hangs amidst the forest, offering breathtaking vistas of the Sawatch Mountain Range and the serene sounds of the creek below. A guest house and a Car Barn, designed in the style of a western-themed town, is also included, as well as ownership of the Coyote Lodge, a 27,000-square-foot entertainment venue featuring a guest suite, climbing wall, indoor lap pool shooting range, and fitness center.

Listed at $45 million, the property is being offered in partnership with Barbara Gardner and Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to open between $15 million to $25 million.

Additional highlights from the sale include:

The Soho, Malibu Valley Estates, Calabasas, California

Listed for $9.499 million with Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage. Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million to $5 million. 26773 Mulholland Highway is a gorgeous three-story home in serene Malibu Valley Estates combining clean modern lines with natural materials that highlight the natural surroundings.

Villa nō ka ’oi, Aliomanu Estates, Anahola, Hawaii

Listed for $6,988,888 million with Mark Goodman of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $2.5 million to $3.5 million. 5330 Kalalea View Drive #7D is an exquisite oceanfront enclave in Aliomanu Estates, designed in the classical Mediterranean style. Situated on a bluff on the northeast shore of Kaua’i with over four acres of beautifully landscaped grounds set against the backdrop of Kalalea Mountain, also known as King Kong Mountain, this tropical estate is aptly named Villa nō ka ’oi, which means “the best” in the Hawaiian language.

Lake Murray, Chapin, South Carolina

Listed for $2.5 million with Wilmot Irvin of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $500,000 and $1 million. Offered for the first time, cared for by the same owners for more than 50 years, 1153 Indian Summer Point is a private lakefront property with 280-degree views and an Old World Italian style singing with timeless authenticity.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.