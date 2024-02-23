Material Solutions for Optimizing Data Center Containment and IT Infrastructure
Data centers require materials that can provide protection and help regulate temperatures to promote server efficiency, reduce server cooling costs, and minimize potential problems. Interstate Advanced Materials provides material solutions like polycarbonate multiwall and acrylic sheets that are tailored for the safety, security, and operational efficiency of data center containment systems and equipment.

Modern data center containment systems utilizing polycarbonate multiwall barriers operate with greater efficiency than traditional open aisles. Known for their extreme durability and excellent thermal resistance, twinwall panels have the necessary insulation properties to prevent the transfer of heat and maintain stable temperatures.
Modern data center containment systems utilizing polycarbonate multiwall barriers operate with greater efficiency than traditional open aisles. Known for their extreme durability and excellent thermal resistance, twinwall panels have the necessary insulation properties to prevent the transfer of heat and maintain stable temperatures. In hot aisle containment, the panels isolate hot exhaust air, and prevent it from mixing with cooler intake air. In cold aisle containment, the panels enclose aisles to prevent mixing of cold supply air with hot exhaust air, optimizing cooling system efficiency and reducing energy consumption.
Polycarbonate twinwall is also widely used in data centers for server rack shelving. The material’s multi-panel design effectively dissipates heat and helps maintain consistent operating temperatures. Air can flow through twinwall shelving and help mitigate heat buildup around server equipment, reducing the chance of overheating and ensuring more consistent server uptime. Twinwall is also easily machined and can be cold formed to create shelving solutions that meet the specific needs of each data center.
Turtle-shell and umbrella covers made from polycarbonate twinwall protect data centers from external hazards, shielding servers from threats like water, dust, and debris. These covers, shaped into arch or half-barrel forms, offer virtually unbreakable protection and allow for easy server visibility without requiring the removal of the covers. Polycarbonate twinwall is flame retardant and helps protect servers in smoke and fire scenarios with its Class A fire rating.
Acrylic is utilized for barriers and partitions in data cleanroom environments due to its high optical clarity, light weight, and impact resistance. Acrylic's transparency enables easy monitoring of equipment and airflow patterns, aiding in troubleshooting and maintenance. Acrylic is up to 17 times stronger than glass, allowing it to withstand the accidental impacts or vibrations that are common in data center environments and reduce the risk of damage. Its light weight promotes quick deployment and modification of barriers and partitions without significant changes to the data center.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers polycarbonate twinwall and acrylic in sheet stock shapes. Save 30%+ on polycarbonate twinwall and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about polycarbonate twinwall and how it can fit your data center containment or IT infrastructure needs, call a material expert at (800) 742-3444.
