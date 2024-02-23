California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach Opens a Rehab, Detox, and Inpatient Addiction Treatment Center in Long Beach

Long Beach, California – California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach is proud to announce the new opening of its rehab, detox, and inpatient addiction treatment center in Long Beach.

With a multidisciplinary team of addiction specialists, therapists, and medical professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of care, California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab offers patients a variety of personalized treatment options that utilize a holistic approach and therapeutic modalities, such as evidence-based practices, holistic therapies, and wellness activities to support comprehensive healing and long-term recovery from addiction.

“Welcome to California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab, your premier destination for addiction treatment in the heart of Long Beach, California,” said a spokesperson for California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach. “Our facility offers a serene and supportive environment for individuals seeking recovery from substance abuse and addiction. With a comprehensive range of services from detoxification to residential rehab and outpatient programs, we are dedicated to providing personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each client.”

Beginning the path to recovery is a courageous decision, and choosing the right treatment facility is crucial. California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach fosters a sense of community and belonging in its treatment center that is essential to help patients avoid relapse and attain lasting recovery.

From rehab, detox, and inpatient addiction treatment, the California detox facility provides an array of expert treatment programs in Long Beach. These include:

Detoxification: The medically supervised detox program at California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach provides a safe and comfortable environment for clients to begin their journey to sobriety, managing withdrawal symptoms with the utmost care.

Residential Rehab: California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach’s residential program offers a structured and immersive experience, with round-the-clock support and a range of therapeutic activities to promote deep healing.

Outpatient Rehab: For those who need flexibility, the Long Beach outpatient programs allow clients to receive treatment while maintaining their daily responsibilities, offering a balance of support and independence.

Sober Living: California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach offers sober living options for clients transitioning from intensive care to independent living, providing a supportive community and a stable environment to reinforce sobriety.

California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach encourages individuals or their loved ones who are struggling with addiction to contact its compassionate team to learn more about its range of programs, assist with insurance verification, discuss payment options, and how the facility can reliably support them on their path to recovery today.

More Information

To learn more about California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach and the opening of its rehab, detox, and inpatient addiction treatment center in Long Beach, please visit the website at https://californiadetoxalcoholdrugrehab.com/long-beach-california/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/california-detox-alcohol–drug-rehab-long-beach-opens-a-rehab-detox-and-inpatient-addiction-treatment-center-in-long-beach/

About California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach

We believe that addiction is a treatable disease and that anyone can recover given the proper guidance and tools.

Contact California Detox, Alcohol & Drug Rehab Long Beach

237 E 1st St

Long Beach

California 90802

United States

(866) 328-5055

Website: https://californiadetoxalcoholdrugrehab.com/long-beach-california/