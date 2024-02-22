ICYMI: Florida Welcomes Israeli Technology Companies for Pitch Day at the Capital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the Department of Management Services and FloridaCommerce hosted “Pitch Day at the Capital” in collaboration with SelectFlorida, the Florida Opportunity Fund, and the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator. Highlighted by multiple Memoranda of Understanding and historic trade missions led by Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida and Israel share a unique economic relationship, particularly in the technology sector.

Attendees included representatives from the Florida Governor’s Office, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of State, Florida Department of Revenue, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Division of Emergency Management, and Space Florida.

“In addition to our one-of-a-kind economic relationship, there is no greater friend to Israel and the Jewish people than the DeSantis administration,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Bringing more Israeli businesses to Florida cements both our economic and cultural ties at a time when our partnership has never been more important.”

Following remarks from Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Deputy Consul General Mike Driquez, 30 technology companies delivered pitch-style presentations to state agency leaders and procurement officials. Companies in the infrastructure, supply chain, cybersecurity, and healthcare industries presented ideas and technologies that could further bolster the resources and capabilities of state entities.

“Today’s event was an opportunity to strengthen the bond that Florida and Israel share by linking groundbreaking tools with the state that’s on the forefront of cybersecurity resilience,” said Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende, who previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “Israel has a long history of innovation, and we’re excited to find opportunities to collaborate.”

“Florida is number one in the nation for entrepreneurship and talent development. By getting Israeli businesses in key industries and decision makers in the same room we help support allies in meaningful ways,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Thanks to Florida’s dedicated programs, business climate, and strategic policies, businesses of all sizes across the globe have the opportunity to expand and grow like nowhere else in the nation.”

“Florida is a destination for health care, offering groundbreaking treatments, strong partnerships, and an innovative environment for health research and development,” said Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida. “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership we will continue to strengthen our health care system to better serve our citizens.”

“In partnering with the State of Florida, we are not just bridging markets,” said Florida-Israel Business Accelerator Co-Executive Director Rakefet Bachur-Phillips. “We’re creating a vibrant nexus where Israeli innovation meets Florida’s dynamic tech landscape, paving the way for dynamic cybersecurity solutions.”

###