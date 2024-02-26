Axes Physical Therapy Opens 20th Location in Creve Coeur, MO

Axes Physical Therapy

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axes Physical Therapy, a St. Louis-owned and operated, premier provider of physical and occupational therapy services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 11330 Olive Blvd, Suite 130, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. This cutting-edge facility, situated in the heart of Creve Coeur, showcases Axes' unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch care to the community. Just off Interstate 270 and Olive Blvd exit, notable landmarks surrounding the new location include Creve Coeur Park, Mercy Hospital, and Westport Plaza.

Jennifer Szydlowski, PT, CMPT will be functioning as the Clinic Director, leading a team of dedicated professionals. A Northern Illinois University graduate in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy, Jen boasts extensive experience in various outpatient settings, specializing in aiding injured workers, athletes, and individuals grappling with persistent injuries that impede movement without discomfort. Recognized as a Vestibular Rehabilitation specialist, Jen is particularly adept in post-concussion management. Her approach to therapy emphasizes enjoyable experiences, making the healing journey a positive and empowering one for her patients.

Enhancing Accessibility in Creve Coeur

Strategically positioned for convenience, the Creve Coeur location ensures easy access for residents through well-known routes such as Olive Blvd, Lindbergh Blvd, and Interstate 270. This central location serves as a hub for those seeking expert physical and occupational therapy services in Creve Coeur and surrounding areas.

Building on Success

Axes Physical Therapy has consistently earned accolades, including being named the Best Physical Therapist in St. Louis by STL Magazine and recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal. These awards underscore Axes' commitment to delivering exceptional care and fostering a positive company culture.

Direct Access for Efficient Scheduling of Care

Embracing the new Direct Access legislation, Axes extends its services without the need for a prescription or referral, offering timely and tailored care. Patients can now directly access Axes' expert physical therapy services, ensuring prompt evaluations, advice, and treatment by our seasoned professionals. Patients can be sure that Axes will still communicate with their physician, as part of a well-rounded healthcare team.

About Axes Physical Therapy

With this new Creve Coeur location, Axes Physical Therapy celebrates a milestone, marking its 20th location in the Greater St. Louis area, including St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, Franklin County, St. Francois County, Madison County, Illinois, and now, Creve Coeur.

Collectively, the owners of Axes Physical Therapy possess over 70 years of hands-on experience as practicing physical therapists and successful private practice business proprietors. Their small business prides itself on recruiting the industry's best and fostering an environment where they can fulfill their simple company mission - enhancing the lives of those they serve.

Gratitude to the Creve Coeur Community

Axes Physical Therapy expresses sincere gratitude to the Creve Coeur community for its warm welcome. Committed to collaboration and healing, Axes looks forward to serving the residents of Creve Coeur and its neighboring areas for years to come.