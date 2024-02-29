Pecos & The Rooftops to Headline 2024 Subaru Klamath Fair
Experience a blend of country and rock with Pecos & The Rooftops at John Hancock Event Center on Aug 2.KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Subaru Klamath County Fair is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its star-studded lineup with the announcement of Pecos & The Rooftops as the Friday headlining act for this year’s Subaru Klamath County Fair. The concert, set to take place at the John Hancock Event Center on Friday, August 2nd, offers fans a chance to experience the band's dynamic blend of country and rock.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., setting the stage for a night filled with soulful Americana, gripping guitar solos, and the heartfelt lyrics that have become a hallmark of Pecos & The Rooftops' sound. Since their formation in 2019 in Lubbock, Texas, the band has swiftly risen to prominence, captivating audiences with their debut Warner Records single “5AM” and a sound that seamlessly marries the grit of classic rock with the storytelling traditions of country music.
Pecos Hurley, the band's lead vocalist and a former Marine, alongside his bandmates, has earned widespread acclaim for their deep dives into themes of heartbreak, resilience, and the journey to find redemption through music. With over 350 million global streams and a growing legion of fans, Pecos & The Rooftops are not just on a tour but on a mission to connect, inspire, and uplift.
Their performance at the 2024 Subaru Klamath County Fair is highly anticipated, following the success of their RIAA Platinum-certified hit “This Damn Song” and the critical acclaim of their Red Eye EP. As they prepare to release their major label debut LP later this year, this year’s fair offers a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse of their evolving sound and electrifying live performances.
Tickets for this must-see event will be available online at Klamathcofair.com and in person beginning March 1st at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Office, located at 3531 S. 6th Street. General Seating tickets are priced at $20, with Party Zone tickets available for $25.00 for those seeking to be closest to the action on stage. All concert tickets purchased before midnight March 22nd will include admission to the fair at no additional cost.
The 2024 Subaru Klamath County Fair is committed to celebrating the best in music, agriculture, and community spirit. This year's fair, under the theme "We’ve got a GREAT thing growing!" will feature a wide range of attractions, including agricultural showcases, educational exhibits, and thrilling carnival rides. For more information, visit Klamathcofair.com or follow the fair on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/klamathec and Instagram @klamathcofair.
