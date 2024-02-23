Platte River Power Authority: The Path To A Clean, Reliable Energy Future

Established with a foundation in hydropower, coal and natural gas, Platte River became Colorado’s first utility to harness wind energy in 1998. Platte River is committed to transforming how energy is generated while continuing to provide the reliable and affordable electricity that our region depends on and deserves.

We have focused on adding renewable resources to our system and our neighbor utilities’ systems, and we are building the tools to balance the system as we increase renewable resources.” — Raj Singam Setti

LOVELAND, CO, US, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the community-owned wholesale electricity supplier for Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, Platte River Power Authority has embarked on a transformative journey toward a sustainable energy future.

Established with a foundation in hydropower, coal and natural gas, Platte River became Colorado’s first utility to harness wind energy in 1998. Then, in 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors adopted the Resource Diversification Policy, which set a bold directive for the CEO to proactively pursue a 100% noncarbon energy portfolio by 2030, while maintaining the organization’s core pillars of reliability, environmental responsibility and financial sustainability.

Jason Frisbie, CEO of Platte River, expresses this mission with clear conviction. “We embrace the challenge and opportunity to make this transition sustainably, so it benefits all customers. We were created to help the owner communities deliver a vital public health and safety service as reliably and affordably as possible. It is at the core of who we are.”

Since the policy’s inception, Platte River has added wind, solar and battery storage capabilities, gaining valuable experience into their integration and impact on the power grid. Additional renewables will be added to Platte River’s portfolio by 2028. New resources coupled with Platte River’s engagement in an energy market that optimizes regional power resources – including renewables – are among many steps the utility is taking toward its 2030 goal.

Raj Singam Setti, Platte River’s Chief Operating Officer of Innovation and Resource Strategy Integration, underscores the necessary collaboration of the energy transition. “We have focused on adding renewable resources to our system and our neighbor utilities’ systems,” Setti explains. “And we are building the tools to balance the system as we increase renewable resources.”

The journey is not without its hurdles. The global COVID-19 pandemic stalled the momentum of renewable projects, a challenge compounded by unprecedented supply chain disruptions, labor and capital cost increases, and increased competition for renewable energy projects due to state and federal clean energy mandates. Despite these obstacles, Platte River has repeatedly renegotiated contracts to keep its renewable projects on course.

The transition to renewable energy requires dispatchable resources to maintain stability of the grid, recently evidenced by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, which led to widespread blackouts in Texas and stressed utility systems across the Midwest. Dispatchable resources are crucial to maintaining power supply during extreme weather events when weather-dependent resources are not producing.

Platte River’s primary challenge lies in swiftly deploying renewable resources amidst rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and technological delays, all while ensuring the provision of dependable and affordable power.

Jeni Arndt, the mayor of Fort Collins and a member of the Platte River board, reflects on the broader landscape. “Utilities nationwide are grappling with the complexities of transitioning to clean energy while upholding reliability and affordability. Yet, Platte River’s dedication to a clean energy future is unwavering, driven by a commitment to safely power the lives of every family and business that relies on us.”

As Platte River continues to navigate these challenges, its dedication to a clean, reliable, and financially viable energy future remains at the forefront. It is not a question of if but when the energy transition is achieved, and together with their owner communities, Platte River is committed to transforming how energy is generated while continuing to provide the reliable and affordable electricity that our region depends on and deserves.

To learn more about Platte River’s commitment to a clean energy future, visit prpa.org/future.

Platte River Power Authority

2000 East Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins

www.prpa.org • 970) 226-4000