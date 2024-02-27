My Future Purpose Reveals How Negative News Impacts Mental Health and Well-being

Constant barrage of bad news depressing individuals mental well-being Vicki Thomas Chief Purpose Officer My Future Purpose

90% of all news reported negative, the need to find balance and seek positivity has become more crucial than ever.

It’s like a never-ending cycle of negativity. Every time we turn on the news or scroll through social media, it feels like the world is falling apart. It takes a toll on one’s mental well-being.” — Vicki Thomas Chief Purpose Officer My Future Purpose