My Future Purpose Reveals How Negative News Impacts Mental Health and Well-being
Vicki Thomas Chief Purpose Officer My Future Purpose
90% of all news reported negative, the need to find balance and seek positivity has become more crucial than ever.
It’s like a never-ending cycle of negativity. Every time we turn on the news or scroll through social media, it feels like the world is falling apart. It takes a toll on one’s mental well-being.”WESTON, CT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-paced world inundated with negative news, members and participants from My Future Purpose bi-monthly discussion shared their experiences of how constant exposure to pessimistic headlines has contributed to feelings of depression and anxiety. With approximately 90% of all news reported to being negative, the need to find balance and seek positivity has become more crucial than ever.
— Vicki Thomas Chief Purpose Officer My Future Purpose
My Future Purpose, known for its focus on personal development and mental well-being, prompted participants to engage in discussions about the effects of consuming negative news on their mental health. Participants expressed feelings of overwhelm, sadness, and a sense of powerlessness when bombarded with distressing stories daily.
According to a February 2024 PEW research study those who rely on social media news expressed concerns about inaccuracies, low quality and politically biased. The share who say inaccuracy is the aspect they dislike most has increased from 31% to 40% in the past five years.
“It’s like a never-ending cycle of negativity,” said Vicki Thomas, Chief Purpose Officer for My Future Purpose “Every time we turn on the news or scroll through social media, it feels like the world is falling apart. It takes a toll on one’s mental well-being.”
Acknowledging the detrimental impact of excessive exposure to negative news, participants from My Future Purpose advocate for implementing strategies to counteract its effects. One strategy is to seek out sources of uplifting and inspiring stories, such as the Good News Network (GNN.org) where individuals can find heartwarming tales of human kindness and resilience.
Additionally, participants suggested activities that promote positivity and relaxation such as listening to music, reading books, singing, practicing meditation, getting regular exercise, or finding solace in places of worship like churches, synagogues, or mosques. These activities not only provide a break from the constant barrage of negative news, but also contribute to a sense of community, self-care, belonging, and well-being.
Another recommended practice is to take time each week to write personal handwritten notes. This simple yet meaningful gesture fosters connections with others, acknowledges kindness or a job well done, and reminds us all of the good in the world.
As My Future Purpose continues to empower individuals to prioritize mental health, well-being and sense of purpose, the importance of finding balance in consuming news media remains a central focus. By incorporating practices that promote positivity and mindfulness into daily routines, individuals are better equipped to navigate the challenges of today’s media landscape while maintaining their mental and emotional resilience.
For more information about My Future Purpose programs, workshops and free bi-weekly discussion visit www.myfuturepurpose.com.
Vicki Thomas
My Future Purpose
+1 203-984-2138
vicki@myfuturepurpose.com