E-Commerce Wave to launch in Miami on April 12

Happening on April 12, E-commerce Wave 2024 will feature workshops, exhibitors and networking, food and music

Some of the companies and institutions that are part of the event include The Idea Center at Miami Dade College, Amazon, Postscript, and more

We're thrilled to present eCommerce Wave Miami—an exciting opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for eCommerce in the heart of Miami!” — Oscar Diaz, Founder of Sobefy Agency and EWM organizer