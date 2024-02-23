Attorney General Bird Announces Win Against Biden Administration for Sale of Year-round E15

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a resounding victory in the State’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s EPA, securing the freedom to sell E15 gasoline during summer months. The year-round sale of E15 will provide Iowans a cheaper, cleaner option at the gas pump.

In April 2022, a bipartisan coalition of governors, led by Governor Kim Reynolds, petitioned the EPA for a rule allowing their States to sell E15 gasoline year-round. Despite the Clean Air Act’s requiring the EPA to issue that rule within 90 days, the agency dragged its feet and remained silent for over a year.

In August 2023, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed a lawsuit against the EPA. The lawsuit challenged the EPA’s inaction and sought to enforce the Clean Air Act’s requirement to allow states like Iowa to sell E15 fuel year-round. E15 was already sold during the fall, winter, and spring months. Iowa’s win ensures year-round E15 not only in Iowa and Nebraska but also the six other midwestern states that requested it, including Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

“Today’s victory is a win for families and farmers across the state,” said Attorney General Bird. “While the EPA dragged its feet, we fought back. Now, amid a time of soaring inflation, Iowans will have the financial relief they deserve when they head to the gas pump. I thank Governor Kim Reynolds for leading the charge to ensure Iowans have access to cleaner, cheaper, homegrown energy.”

The new EPA rule will allow for the sale of E15 gasoline during the 2025 summer driving season.

Read the rule here.

