Jess Kellie Adams Releases New Video for "Hold On To Me"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jess Kellie Adams' official video for her track, "Hold On To Me" is now out, the video made its premiere yesterday and is available on Jess' socials and YouTube. This high-speed music video was directed by Bryson Sams of TapeSlate Productions, co-produced by Dean Sams, and shot at Highland Rim Speedway located in Millersville, TN. Jess’ love interest in the video is played by Cam Payne, a TikTok influencer with over 1.4 Million followers.
When deciding on a concept for the music video, Jess chose the racing concept as she felt being behind the wheel of a race car is a metaphor for guiding the journey of a relationship. Jess says, “If you think about it, a race is a lot like a relationship. Before we jump in, we must be mentally and spiritually ready so we can bring our best selves to the relationship. Just like in racing, the race team must make sure there are no issues with the car. Then, once that green flag waves, your adrenaline kicks in and you just want to get to the finish line, but there are many laps the car must run before that final flag - no laps can be skipped just like with a relationship."
Tony Chambers, a Local race car driver and advocate for the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) was a key component in helping Dean and TapeSlate Productions coordinate the track and drivers to make this video possible. Jess was so proud to drive the DSAMT car not only because it was built for speed but also because this car was wrapped to support DSAMT. In fact, anytime Tony wins a race in the car, the prize money is donated to DSAMT. Motivated by Tony and his contributions to the association, Jess has committed to donating a dollar to DSAMT for every “Hold On To Me” t-shirt sold on her website and while on tour.
About Jess Kellie Adams
With rural roots that traverse Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee, Jess Kellie Adams is swiftly blazing a path on the country scene. Having opened for Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, Parmalee, Craig Morgan, and Ernest, her brazen lyrics and fierce vocals are carved from the leading, only-one-name-needed ladies that serve as the foundation and current face of the genre. It’s her authentic connection to her real-life stories that she captures in her songs that has enabled her to connect with fans on stages across the country. What she values most, her family and community, are ever present in her sound and persona.
The Ohio native grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry with her grandpa and devouring every song played on her local country station. Honest storytelling lies at the heart of everything she does. Jess wants her fans to listen to her music and think about the value of family and how memories made with loved ones are what matter most.
Jess’ songs have taken her to many venues, fairs, and festivals across the United States. She has played Country Concert in Ft. Loramie, OH, and was on the bill with Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Neal McCoy, Lainey Wilson, and Niko Moon. She has shared the stage with artists such as Craig Morgan, Parmalee, Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, Ernest, Kip Moore, Darryl Worley, Diamond Rio, Jason Michael Carroll, Josh Thompson, The Swon Brothers, John Michael Montgomery, Billy Ray Cyrus, Daryl Singletary, Julianne Hough, the late Joe Diffie, and Lonestar twice. Jess has been featured on CMT, Taste of Country, The Country Network, Billboard Country, The Heartland Network, Canyon Star TV, and more.
Click here to access the video
Jess will continue blazing her path through the Southeast and Midwest with her 2024 tour. Keep up with her schedule and all the good news at https://jesskellieadams.com.
You can find Jess on all social platforms and streaming services at @JessKellieAdams
For more information on Jess and the Video, contact Craig Bann / AristoVideo - cbann@aristomedia.com
Craig Bann
When deciding on a concept for the music video, Jess chose the racing concept as she felt being behind the wheel of a race car is a metaphor for guiding the journey of a relationship. Jess says, “If you think about it, a race is a lot like a relationship. Before we jump in, we must be mentally and spiritually ready so we can bring our best selves to the relationship. Just like in racing, the race team must make sure there are no issues with the car. Then, once that green flag waves, your adrenaline kicks in and you just want to get to the finish line, but there are many laps the car must run before that final flag - no laps can be skipped just like with a relationship."
Tony Chambers, a Local race car driver and advocate for the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) was a key component in helping Dean and TapeSlate Productions coordinate the track and drivers to make this video possible. Jess was so proud to drive the DSAMT car not only because it was built for speed but also because this car was wrapped to support DSAMT. In fact, anytime Tony wins a race in the car, the prize money is donated to DSAMT. Motivated by Tony and his contributions to the association, Jess has committed to donating a dollar to DSAMT for every “Hold On To Me” t-shirt sold on her website and while on tour.
About Jess Kellie Adams
With rural roots that traverse Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee, Jess Kellie Adams is swiftly blazing a path on the country scene. Having opened for Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, Parmalee, Craig Morgan, and Ernest, her brazen lyrics and fierce vocals are carved from the leading, only-one-name-needed ladies that serve as the foundation and current face of the genre. It’s her authentic connection to her real-life stories that she captures in her songs that has enabled her to connect with fans on stages across the country. What she values most, her family and community, are ever present in her sound and persona.
The Ohio native grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry with her grandpa and devouring every song played on her local country station. Honest storytelling lies at the heart of everything she does. Jess wants her fans to listen to her music and think about the value of family and how memories made with loved ones are what matter most.
Jess’ songs have taken her to many venues, fairs, and festivals across the United States. She has played Country Concert in Ft. Loramie, OH, and was on the bill with Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Neal McCoy, Lainey Wilson, and Niko Moon. She has shared the stage with artists such as Craig Morgan, Parmalee, Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins, Ernest, Kip Moore, Darryl Worley, Diamond Rio, Jason Michael Carroll, Josh Thompson, The Swon Brothers, John Michael Montgomery, Billy Ray Cyrus, Daryl Singletary, Julianne Hough, the late Joe Diffie, and Lonestar twice. Jess has been featured on CMT, Taste of Country, The Country Network, Billboard Country, The Heartland Network, Canyon Star TV, and more.
Click here to access the video
Jess will continue blazing her path through the Southeast and Midwest with her 2024 tour. Keep up with her schedule and all the good news at https://jesskellieadams.com.
You can find Jess on all social platforms and streaming services at @JessKellieAdams
For more information on Jess and the Video, contact Craig Bann / AristoVideo - cbann@aristomedia.com
Craig Bann
aristomedia.com
email us here