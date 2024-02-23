DoHS Reminds Potential LIHWAP Applicants of Approaching Deadline

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) reminds West Virginians that the application period for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will end on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 5:00 pm.

LIHWAP is a federally funded program that assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying water or wastewater bills. Eligibility for LIHWAP benefits is based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying water or wastewater bills. To qualify, the household must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income.

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit* 1 $2,186 2 $2,859 3 $3,532 4 $4,205 5 $4,877 6 $5,550 7 $5,678 8 $6,320 9 $6,963 10 $7,605





*For each additional person, add $642. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIHWAP.

Federal funding for LIHWAP was available for use through September 30, ​2023, but West Virginia received a no-cost extension for an additional six-month period. That period is now expiring, and the program must conclude. Any application received after the end date will be denied.

Clients with LIHWAP questions should contact their local DoHS office. A list of local offices can be found at dhhr.wv.gov/bms/Pages/Field-Offices.aspx. ​

