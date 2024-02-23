【My Treats for You】Present 250,000 gifts in celebration of 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR Attract international visitors and expand travel markets

MACAU, February 23 - As the international travel markets and air sector revive further in 2024, a year which also marks the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launches the scheme “My Treats for You” of special travel offers for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region). 250,000 gifts are rolled out including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transportation, hotel accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets. Fueled by multichannel promotions, the scheme aims to draw greater flows of international visitors to Macao for the rich experiences of “tourism +”, as part of the endeavor to expand the diversity of travelers for a more robust tourism economy.

25th anniversary x 250,000 gifts

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO has started rolling out a breadth of special travel offers as gifts in international markets through different channels and partnering entities since this January. The international air ticket discounts presented by several airlines constitute 49% of the 250,000 gifts whereas the offer of free bus and ferry tickets to Macao and the special offer on transportation in Macao for Hong Kong cruise passengers constitute 46%. A variety of special packages including distinctive travel experiences constitute 5% of the gifts.

Successive launch of special offers on sea, land and air transport for visitors worldwide

MGTO’s scheme “My Treats for You” unfolds a spectrum of special offers on sea, land and air transportation through different projects and measures, to energize international travelers’ intention to visit Macao in a diverse approach for a wider reach of international markets.

In terms of international air routes, MGTO partners with various airlines to roll out different special offers successively for international visitors who travel to Macao via direct or connecting flights. Among them, the Office partners with Air Macau to launch special ticket offers in different combinations, including discounts or buy-one-get-one-free offers on international air tickets to Macao as well as discounts on multi-destination air tickets. To enjoy the above offers, visitors are required to stay in Macao for a certain number of days. In addition, MGTO will partner with other international airlines to provide different forms of special offers for international visitors setting off from Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Korea and North America. For instance, time-limited special sales on air tickets will be launched in tandem with special offers on various tourism products. Travel agencies will partner with international airlines to sell special travel packages to Macao.

In terms of sea and land transportation, MGTO has partnered with the Hong Kong-Macao ferry and bus operators to launch the free offer of ferry and direct bus tickets from Hong Kong International Airport to Macao for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region) who arrive in Hong Kong. On the other hand, tailored for international cruise passengers as great-potential consumers, MGTO has rolled out the special travel offer that encourages international cruise visitors to join group tours to Macao during their stopover in Hong Kong, as cruises dork at the Hong Kong Cruise Terminal. The offers are presented to tap into different visitor markets and widen the range of international visitations.

Dining, accommodation, sightseeing and entertainment

MGTO actively partners with tourism industry operators in different source markets to design a variety of special packages including distinctive travel experiences for launch into the market, to provide international visitors with more colorful and convenient travel experiences. As part of these special packages, visitors can enjoy the open-top bus tour around different local attractions in a breeze; taste a variety of signature delicacies in the City of Gastronomy with dining coupons; enjoy ticket discounts and great shows in Macao; pay conveniently with Macau Pass, as well as stay in hotels for one night and get one night free. Furthermore, international visitors can check out different travel options and special prices on the platforms of online travel agencies and book Macao travel products according to their preferences and needs for flexible trip planning.

International marketing on social media and other channels

Targeting various markets, different service operators are carrying out local promotions via their official websites, social media platforms and other sales channels. MGTO will also be spotlighting some of the special offers offline and online including on social media like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Kakao. The marketing efforts, paired with the kaleidoscope of events all year round in Macao, are rolled out to attract more international visitors to Macao for festive vacations and first-hand experiences of Macao’s latest “tourism +” elements and facilities, boosting visitors’ length of stay and spending for a most robust tourism economy.

In addition, MGTO will carry out different themed promotions and special offers targeting the Mainland visitor market, to spark visitors’ interest in visiting Macao and exploring different local districts for sightseeing and spending in communities.

Riding on the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO organizes and supports different kinds of events, recommends itineraries tailored for different visitor markets and leverages the charm of special offers in the scheme “My Treats for You”, to energize the intent of visitors from worldwide to travel to Macao. Capitalizing on the destination appeal, diverse offerings in “tourism +” and the ongoing Macao Courtesy Campaign, the Office strives to create memorable trips filled with surprising delights for visitors, reinforcing the status of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.