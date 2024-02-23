Meridian Partners Selected to Implement Workday at Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Partners, a leading enterprise consulting firm, announced that it has been selected through a competitive bidding process by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) to implement Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Recruiting, Workday Payroll, and Workday Learning.
Workday, Inc. is a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. PHFA’s selection of Meridian Partners reflects a shared commitment between Meridian Partners and Workday to enhance operational efficiency and support PHFA's long-term strategic objectives.
"We are proud to partner with PHFA, bringing our deep expertise in implementing Workday to drive transformational outcomes," said Wil Martinez, Managing Partner, Meridian Partners.
With the implementation of Workday, PHFA aims to unify its finance and HR operations, allowing for greater data visibility, streamlined processes, and enhanced user experiences. The implementation will help drive transformative change, setting up PHFA for continued success in an increasingly digital and fast-changing world.
"I am pleased to announce our partnership with Meridian Partners to implement Workday. This productive collaboration represents a significant step in improving our business operations which allows greater focus on our mission to provide affordable housing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Robin Wiessmann, Executive Director and CEO, PHFA.
About Meridian Partners
Founded in 2002, Meridian Partners is a leading provider of ERP deployment solutions across multiple vertical markets. With a proven track record of delivering innovative, scalable, and reliable technology solutions, Meridian Partners helps organizations streamline operations, drive digital transformation, and achieve business objectives.
About PHFA
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency has worked for more than 50 years to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special needs. Through its financing of home mortgages, funding for the construction of apartments, and other housing programs serving Pennsylvania communities, the agency expands and enhances the availability of quality affordable homes and rentals for the Commonwealth’s citizens. Its housing initiatives also have the benefit of promoting community stabilization and stimulating economic development statewide. Media contact: Scott Elliott, selliott@phfa.org, 717-649-6522 (cell).
