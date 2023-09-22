Meridian Partners Launches Renewed Focus on Public Sector Vertical, Expanding Services to Local and Federal Government
MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Partners, a leading provider of enterprise business transformation services, is excited to announce its new strategic focus on the public sector vertical-featuring Workday deployment services. With this shift, Meridian Partners is bolstering its ability to support local and Federal government agencies in efficiently managing their Human capital and financial system digital transformation goals.
Recognizing the unique challenges faced by government moving to cloud solutions, Meridian Partners is committed to delivering the highest level of service and expertise in the public sector thru Workday’s Cloud ERP suite. Meridian’s comprehensive range of services includes full-scale Workday deployments of the Financials and Human Capital management suites, alongside advisory services, and organizational change management for new and existing Workday deployments. Meridian Partners’ dedicated implementation team has a proven track record of delivering on-time, within-budget deployments that exceed client expectations.
Meridian’s full suite of services is designed to guide government agencies through the entire ERP project lifecycle. From initial planning and assessment to system selection, implementation, and ongoing support, our experienced consultants work shoulder to shoulder with clients to align technology solutions with their unique requirements, budgetary considerations, and regulatory compliance needs.
To learn more about Meridian Partners’ expanded portfolio of services for the public sector, please visit http://www.mp.team or contact Workday VP of Sales, Broc Zautner, at bzautner@mp.team for more information and to discuss an assessment of your situation.
About Meridian Partners:
Founded in 2002, Meridian Partners is a leading provider of ERP deployment solutions, across multiple vertical markets. With a proven track record of delivering innovative, scalable, and reliable technology solutions, Meridian Partners helps organizations streamline operations, drive digital transformation, and achieve business objectives.
Broc Zautner
