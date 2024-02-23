Submit Release
Mapping care-related policies, services and practices in Eastern Partnership countries 

This policy brief presents a mapping of care-related policies, services and practices in six Eastern Neighbourhood countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. It focuses on four areas that are particularly important for understanding the landscape and promoting women’s economic empowerment: (1) early childhood care and education, and other long-term care provision, (2) parental leave policies, (3) flexible working arrangements, and (4) complementary gender equality policies and initiatives.

