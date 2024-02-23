Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman's Participation at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, 21 to 22 February 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, attended the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 21 to 22 February 2024.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers stressed that engagement and respect for international law principles are essential in dealing with ongoing international tensions. They highlighted that the reform of global governance institutions is necessary to ensure that they remain fit for purpose in addressing global challenges. They also emphasised the importance of combating hunger and poverty, which is crucial to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

At the G20 FMM, Minister Maliki shared the views of other Foreign Ministers on the deeply distressing situation in Gaza and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the safe, immediate, and unconditional release of all civilian hostages. He also underlined the role that Singapore has played in promoting global governance, through our establishment of the Forum of Small States and Global Governance Group, to give smaller countries a voice in multilateral processes. The full text of Minister Maliki’s remarks are appended.

On the sidelines, Minister Maliki signed the Memorandum of Understanding on International Cooperation Development with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino, and met with the Foreign Ministers of Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Portugal, and South Africa.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 FEBRUARY 2024

MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE AND SECOND MINISTER FOR EDUCATION AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DR MOHAMAD MALIKI OSMAN’S INTERVENTION AT THE 2024 RIO DE JANEIRO G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING

PLENARY SESSION ONE: THE G20’S ROLE IN DEALING WITH THE ONGOING INTERNATIONAL TENSIONS

Thank you very much your Excellency Minister Vieira for inviting Singapore to this meeting.

2 The current geopolitical landscape is very worrying, as articulated by many of our colleagues around the table.

3 First, the situation in Gaza is distressing. Singapore supports an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate the urgent delivery of aid to affected civilians. We also call for the safe, immediate, and unconditional release of all civilian hostages.

4 We are similarly troubled that tensions elsewhere in the Middle East have escalated. The Houthis’ unlawful attacks on international merchant shipping in the Red Sea have disrupted a key sea line of communication, and impacted global trade and supply chains. Key sea lines of communications must remain open and secure.

5 Second, in Europe, the strife between Russia and Ukraine remains at a stalemate. Russia’s invasion has violated the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, including the territorial integrity of a sovereign country.

6 Third, relations between major powers affect us all, both politically and economically. We should avoid bifurcation and a return to the Cold War where the world was split, with one pitted against the other.

7 Comprising major players from all regions, the G20 under Brazil’s leadership needs to demonstrate that it is able to work collectively to galvanise support and build consensus towards de-escalating tensions around the world.

8 This includes urging all parties to refrain from taking actions that may have dire, unintended long-term consequences.

9 Second, parties must be open to negotiations with support from the rest of the international community, especially those countries with the most influence.

10 Third, such outcomes must be negotiated based on international law within the parameters of a rules-based multilateral system.

11 The G20 under Brazil’s Presidency has a full agenda, and will lay the groundwork for Brazil hosting of COP-30 next year. Singapore will do its part to contribute to the G20’s important work, especially in assisting developing countries to achieve our sustainable development goals. G20 members have the special responsibility, both individually and collectively, to help bring about peace and security, for those goals to be achieved. Thank you.

MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE AND SECOND MINISTER FOR EDUCATION AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DR MOHAMAD MALIKI OSMAN’S INTERVENTION AT THE 2024 RIO DE JANEIRO G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING

PLENARY SESSION TWO: GLOBAL GOVERNANCE REFORM

Amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the world requires even stronger multilateral cooperation than before. Having an open, inclusive, and rules-based international order is vital to tackling the many challenges facing us today.

2 To ensure that global governance institutions remain relevant, the voices and concerns of smaller countries, in particular developing countries, must be taken into account. Singapore is the coordinator of three such groupings. The first is the Forum of Small States, which provides its 108 members with a platform to discuss issues of mutual concern. This helps small states contribute their views and inputs to international organisations such as the United Nations. The second grouping is the Global Governance Group, or 3G, which includes both small- and medium-sized countries from all regions, which seeks to play a similar role vis-à-vis the G20. In turn, the G20’s engagement with the 3G provides for broader legitimacy and acceptance of the G20’s decisions. More recently, we set up the cross-regional Small States Group to contribute to the UN’s Summit of the Future.

3 Mr. Chairman and Colleagues, the priorities laid out by the Brazilian G20 Presidency are fundamental.

4 First, within and across countries, in particular developing and least developed countries, there remains a segment of our population which continues to struggle with hunger and poverty. The international community and the G20 can do more to encourage investments in education, investments in housing and healthcare, as well as in promoting jobs creation, all part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda. This will increase the social mobility of populations so that the next generation will have a brighter future.

5 Second, a key part of the Sustainable Development Goals involve dealing with climate change which affects all countries, regardless of size or geography. To transition away from fossil fuels as agreed by all Parties at the UNFCCC COP-28 in Dubai would require countries fulfilling their commitments towards climate finance, but also developing innovative financing solutions such as blended finance. To play our part, Singapore launched the Financing Asia’s Transition Partnerships, or FAST-P, which seeks to mobilise up to US5 billion dollars from commercial and concessional capital. We will also continue to contribute to capacity building in developing countries, both bilaterally and in collaboration with third countries.

6 Brazil can count on Singapore’s contribution in the various G20 workstreams during its Presidency year. Thank you, Mr Chairman.

