Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,009 in the last 365 days.

Signal Management Review Technical (SMART) Working Group

The processes work stream provides expert input to PRAC in order to continuously improve:

  • processes;
  • templates;
  • tools to track and exchange information on safety signals;
  • guidance in signal management.

The methods work stream reviews new developments in the methods used to detect safety signals.

It tests and implements novel techniques to ensure that they meet the current demands of the European medicines regulatory network.

Its work was instrumental in developing and refining methods that prepared the Network for the surveillance of COVID-19 vaccines.

This work stream meets quarterly.

For more information on the activities of both work streams, refer to the EudraVigilance annual reports:

You just read:

Signal Management Review Technical (SMART) Working Group

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more