Signal Management Review Technical (SMART) Working Group

The processes work stream provides expert input to PRAC in order to continuously improve:

processes;

templates;

tools to track and exchange information on safety signals;

guidance in signal management.

The methods work stream reviews new developments in the methods used to detect safety signals.

It tests and implements novel techniques to ensure that they meet the current demands of the European medicines regulatory network.

Its work was instrumental in developing and refining methods that prepared the Network for the surveillance of COVID-19 vaccines.

This work stream meets quarterly.

For more information on the activities of both work streams, refer to the EudraVigilance annual reports: