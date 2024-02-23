Perrin Conferences’ Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference Relocates to Miami Beach
The 2024 Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference will highlight asbestos trends, and litigation on March 12-13 at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel.
This conference promises to be an invaluable platform for learning, networking, and the exchange of insights, strategies and best practices in asbestos litigation.”WAYNE, PA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences will host its annual Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference on March 12-13, 2024 at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences
This premier conference will bring together top legal minds and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, emerging trends, and significant challenges facing asbestos litigation. Attendees can expect a comprehensive agenda covering a wide range of critical topics, including, top emerging trends in asbestos litigation, recent bankruptcies and the impact on asbestos litigation, updates on the lung cancer docket, recent large verdicts, and science and medicine on genetic cancer treatments.
“We are excited to be in Miami Beach this year to discuss key trends and topics in asbestos litigation. This conference promises to be an invaluable platform for learning, networking, and the exchange of insights, strategies and best practices in asbestos litigation.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• Anthony S. Guardione, Senior Counsel, Travelers, Hartford, CT
• Lisa L. Oberg, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Oakland, CA
• Perry Weitz Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
Participating judges include:
• Hon. Laura A. Seigle, Los Angeles County Superior Court, Los Angeles, CA
• Hon. Patrick J. Sherlock, Circuit Court of Cook County, Chicago, IL
• Hon. Adam Silvera, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Hon. Stephen Stobbs, Circuit Court, Madison County, IL
• Hon. Jean H. Toal, Supreme Court of South Carolina, Columbia, SC
Speakers at the conference include:
• John P. Arranz, Esq., Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP, Chicago, IL
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, LLP, New York, NY
• Daniel P. Blouin, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, New York, NY
• Beverly M. Bond, Esq., Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, Dallas, TX
• Christopher W. Bowman, Managing Counsel of the Product Litigation & Insurance Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Midland, MI
• Michael A. Brockland, Esq., SWMW Law, St. Louis, MO
• Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton, IL
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Amanda R. Cachaldora, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Miami, FL
• Joseph Cagnoli, Jr., Esq., Goldberg Segalla, Philadelphia, PA
• Edward Casmere, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago IL
• Lindsey Cheek, Esq., The Cheek Law Firm, New Orleans, LA
• Kate Cook, Assistant General Counsel, Jacobs, Boston, MA
• Michael C. Cooney, Esq., Cooney & Conway, Chicago, IL
• Erin Smith-Corbally, Manager, Asbestos Claims, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• John D. Cosmich, Esq., Cosmich Simmons & Brown PLLC, Jackson, MS
• Debra Forsythe, Sr. Director, Epiq, Charlotte, NC
• David E. Freed, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, New York, NY
• Kevin P. Greene, Esq., Wilcox Savage, Norfolk, VA
• Kathrin Hashemi, Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Kevin E. Hexstall, Esq., Marshall Dennehey, Philadelphia, PA
• Antoinette D. Hubbard, Esq., Maron Marvel, Wilmington, DE
• Lily Keefer, Director, STOUT, Chicago, IL
• Christopher S. Kozak, Esq., Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C., Newark, NJ
• Timothy L. Krippner, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Chicago, IL
• Michael Maizena, Esq., Vogelzang Law, Chicago, IL
• Edward J. McCambridge, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd., Chicago, IL
• James P. O’Shea, II, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Chicago, IL
• Sarah Paszkiewicz, CEO and Founder, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, Glen Carbon, IL
• Joseph Rice, Esq., Motley Rice, Mt. Pleasant, SC
• Frederick C. Schaefer, Associate Vice President, Nationwide, Wausau, WI
• Stuart Simon, President, American Jury Centers, Boca Raton, FL
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Carol M. Tempesta, Esq., Foley Mansfield, New York, NY
• Mark Thomas, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, Claims Legal Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Craig Ziolkowski, Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management, Inc., Chicago, IL
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is approved in Florida and Texas, and pending approval in Oklahoma and New Hampshire. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Contact:
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
908-612-3586
awilliams@perrinconferences.com
