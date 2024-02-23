DNR enforcement actions, published 2/22/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Lyon County

Bernard Bakker

Pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Mitchell County

Dane Kuper

Be properly certified before handling, transporting, and applying manure and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Jones County

Ames Business Group, LLC and Wesley Ames

Properly recycle or dispose of all solid waste on site and submit proof of proper disposal; comply with all solid waste laws in the future and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.