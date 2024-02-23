DNR enforcement actions, published 2/22/2024
DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/
Consent Orders
A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.
Lyon County
Bernard Bakker
Pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.
Mitchell County
Dane Kuper
Be properly certified before handling, transporting, and applying manure and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.
Administrative Orders
Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.
Jones County
Ames Business Group, LLC and Wesley Ames
Properly recycle or dispose of all solid waste on site and submit proof of proper disposal; comply with all solid waste laws in the future and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.