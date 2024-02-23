Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,002 in the last 365 days.

From Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand

AZERBAIJAN, February 23 - 23 February 2024, 17:20

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I have the honour to extend to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that your continued leadership will bring further prosperity and development to the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people. My Government is committed to working closely with Your Excellency to further advance our friendly relations for the mutual benefits of our two countries and peoples.

I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your future endeavours.

Accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Srettha Thavisin

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand

You just read:

From Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more