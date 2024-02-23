From Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I have the honour to extend to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that your continued leadership will bring further prosperity and development to the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people. My Government is committed to working closely with Your Excellency to further advance our friendly relations for the mutual benefits of our two countries and peoples.

I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your future endeavours.

Accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Srettha Thavisin

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand