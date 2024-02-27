Chris Folayan Launches New Tech Venture: Founder Centered
Award-Winning Tech Entrepreneur Debuts Global Support Hub for Founders
Founder Centered ensures founders reach their full potential by having access to the right human and financial capital in order to scale their ventures into sustainable profitable businesses.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Folayan, tech serial entrepreneur, author, and global expansion expert with a portfolio boasting 4 exits has announced the launch of his latest venture, Founder Centered. This innovative global platform aims to redefine and elevate the entrepreneurial journey for aspiring and established founders by matching them with key contacts and opportunities to accelerate their growth.
— Chris Folayan
Through the digital platform founders will gain valuable contacts, insights, advice, investor opportunities, and mentorship from a community of successful entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and industry experts dubbed “connectors”.This exclusive initiative creates a symbiotic relationship, aligning the interests of connectors to the success of the entrepreneurs they support while being rewarded with startup shares or other compensation.
In an entrepreneurial landscape marked by challenges, including not having the right connections to develop, Founder Centered’s membership model emerges as an oasis of support, offering an unparalleled ecosystem of leaders, funding, mentorship, technical resources, legal assistance and networking opportunities meticulously curated to foster the expansion of startups and businesses.
Over the course of his career, Chris Folayan has garnered trust and support from major companies such as eBay, Adobe, SONY, Cisco, and CapitalOne and raised over $20 Million in seed capital. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the platform's launch stating:
“Founder Centered ensures founders reach their full potential by having access to the right human and financial capital in order to scale their ventures into sustainable profitable businesses”.
Founder Centered is a culmination of Folayan's 25 years of experience as a seasoned global entrepreneur and his passion for creating opportunities for others. Indeed, the platform is the newest addition to an ever-expanding suite of award-winning multimedia tools designed to assist creators in navigating the arduous world of entrepreneurship. This includes 4 books, the Founderholic podcast, and Ready Set CEO, a first business card game of its kind developed with input from over 100 international CEOs.
As the saying goes, “It’s not What you know, it’s Who you know” - Founder Centered is the ‘Who’ for entrepreneurs.” Founder Centered is now live and open for registration. To learn more about the platform and its services, visit www.foundercentered.com. With the launch of this groundbreaking platform, Chris Folayan continues to make a significant impact in the tech industry and inspire present and future entrepreneurs.
Claire Donovan
SelfSells
press@selfsells.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok