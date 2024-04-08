The 28th Webby Awards Honor ‘Cappuccinos & Consignment’ for Fashion & Beauty

Cappuccinos & Consignment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 28th Annual Webby Awards have announced the selection of Jessie Frances of Cappuccinos & Consignment as honoree in the Social category for Fashion & Beauty.Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.Cappuccinos & Consignment is the only content creator honoree of the 28th Annual Webby Awards and the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) in the Social - Fashion & Beauty Category . Nominees include SSENSE, Tory Burch, Etsy, Highsnobiety, and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez.Before earning her global recognition as a beacon of media excellence on the internet, Jessie Frances’ Webby-honored work “ Pursenality: What Your Handbag Says About You ” landed her an invitation to teach an MBA Masterclass; “Bag-to-School: Beyoncé vs Birkin, Tik Tok or the Rise of Replica Culture, and a Luxury Guide to ‘Securing the bag’” by The Hopenclass, at HEC Paris, Europe’s premier business school. In her witty Tik Tok compilation, Jessie Frances’ exquisite satire reveals the psychology behind luxury handbags.Based in the DMV and Paris, Jessie Frances is a Fashion Historian, Pre-loved Luxury Expert, TV personality and the fabulous content creator behind Cappuccinos & Consignment. Her wit, maximalist closet, luxury vintage savviness, smart travel tips, and slow-living hacks, have amassed billions of views across social media. On her acknowledgment, Jessie Frances shared: "This is a spectacular recognition from industry leaders I respect immensely. Fashion should always be fun and I am delighted both my audience and the academy found the humor in my content.”“Honorees like Jessie Frances of Cappuccinos & Consignment are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year.”PURSENALITY: WHAT YOUR HANDBAG SAYS ABOUT YOUIn this Tik Tok compilation, Jessie Frances’ exquisite satire reveals the psychology behind luxury handbags. Watch Cappuccinos & Consignment’s Webby-honored work here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsYSJzipUZw&ab_channel=CappuccinosandConsignment ABOUT CAPPUCCINOS & CONSIGNMENTJessie Frances of Cappuccinos & Consignment is a luxury fashion resale expert, sustainable stylist and fashion historian based between Washington D.C. and Paris. A strong voice in the sustainable fashion space, Jessie consults various companies on luxury resale, preloved consumer behavior and market trends. Her signature style and trend forecasts have been featured in USA Today's Modern Woman, Time and New York Magazines, ELLE, Forbes, Well + Good, Thrillist and Byrdie. Frances is a recurring fashion expert on Fox 5 and DC News Now. Follow Jessie @cappuccinosandconsignment.ABOUT THE WEBBY AWARDSHailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It’s Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.

Pursenality: What Your Handbag Says About You