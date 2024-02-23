Premier Tax Lien & Deed Investing Conference Returns to Miami from March 6-8

Business Networking Tax Lien & Deed Investing NTLA 2024 Annual Conference

This is a prime opportunity to make valuable connections with industry professionals and buy, sell, or exchange liens and deeds.

This conference is where deals are made, business connections are forged, and opportunities open up. For anyone looking to grow their tax investing business, this is the place.” — Brad Westover, Executive Director of the NTLA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anticipation rises as the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) prepares to host its 27th Annual Tax Lien & Deed Investing Conference in Miami this March. Industry professionals, investors, lenders, attorneys and experts will converge in Miami for a dynamic event filled with opportunities for growth, networking, and professional education.

Members of the NTLA play a pivotal role in contributing to the billions of dollars infused into local governments across America each year. At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the regulations shaping this industry and actively participate in finding solutions. Engage in crucial discussions on pressing industry topics, including the highly anticipated debate on the solutions for the US Supreme Court decision on the Tyler v Hennepin County, MN case. This is where decisions are made that significantly influence the future of America’s tax sale industry.

With its lineup of break-out sessions, panel discussions, and networking events, this conference promises to be a game-changer for individuals looking to make their mark in the tax investing space.

Highlighting the event is the Business Exchange Session on March 7th, providing a platform for attendees to explore buying or selling liens and deeds while forging valuable connections with like-minded professionals.

Renowned economist and keynote speaker Elliot Eisenberg - Graphs & Laughs will grace the stage once again to deliver his annual State of the Union Housing and Economic Overview, offering invaluable insights into the current economic landscape of America in an election year.

Newcomers to the field will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with seasoned experts, while sessions tailored specifically for investors will cover essential topics such as Over the Counter (OTC) opportunities and best practices.

The success of this conference would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors, including Firstrust Bank, Tax Sale Resources, Lumentum, Phillips Lytle LLP, US Tax Deed Solutions, Capital One, Bid4Assets, and Robbins Consulting Management.

Limited registration slots are still available. To secure your spot at this premier event, visit ntlaconference.com today to register.

