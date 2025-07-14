NTLA Foundation Saves Disabled Veteran’s Home from Tax Foreclosure with Aid from Florida Realtors® Grant

Brad Westover & Paulette Richardson NTLA Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit foundation to help preserve homeownership.

Operation Desert Storm veteran stays in her home after critical tax relief provided through nonprofit and grant partnership.

I can’t express how grateful I am to the NTLA Foundation and the Florida Realtors for saving my home!” — Paulette Richardson

MARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) Foundation is proud to announce the successful preservation of homeownership for Paulette Richardson, a disabled U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm. Just days away from losing her home to a tax deed foreclosure, the NTLA Foundation stepped in to pay off the delinquent property taxes and stop the sale, thanks to a generous grant from the Florida Realtors® “Homeownership for All” Fund.

Ms. Richardson, who was paralyzed while serving in the military, faced immense challenges after falling behind on her property taxes. Without intervention, her home would have been sold at public auction. On April 27, the NTLA Foundation used grant funds to pay her outstanding taxes in full, removing the property from the Tax Deed Sale Auction block.

“I can’t express how grateful I am to the NTLA Foundation and the Florida Realtors for saving my home,” said Paulette Richardson. “This house means everything to me. Knowing there are people out there who still care about veterans like me is overwhelming in the best way.”

The funds used to rescue Ms. Richardson’s home were provided through a grant awarded to the NTLA Foundation from Florida Realtors “Homeownership for All” Fund, which is fueled by the proceeds of the “Support Homeownership for All” specialty license plate. These funds are typically used to assist first-time homebuyers with down payment aid. This case marks a powerful example of the fund being used to preserve homeownership for a vulnerable veteran.

“This is exactly the kind of life-changing impact we aim for,” said Diana Galavis, chair of Florida Realtors® “Homeownership for All” Fund. “We are honored to support efforts that prevent homelessness and protect the dream of homeownership—especially for those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Brad Westover, NTLA Foundation Founder, added: “We are thrilled and humbled by the generosity of the Florida Realtors' ‘Homeownership for All’ Fund. Their compassion made it possible to keep Ms. Richardson safely housed, and we hope this inspires others to give. Every dollar makes a real difference.”

The NTLA Foundation relies on the support of donors and partners to fulfill its mission: saving homeowners in crisis from losing their properties to tax foreclosure. To date, the Foundation has helped dozens of struggling individuals and families—including the elderly, disabled, and veterans—remain in their homes.

Help Us Save More Homes

Donations to the NTLA Foundation go directly to preventing tax foreclosure for vulnerable homeowners across the country. Learn more and make a contribution at: ntlafoundation.org

