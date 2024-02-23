InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Transportation System for Independently Loading and Unloading Boats
EINPresswire.com/ -- James P. of Elma, WA is the creator of the Easy Mover, a boat moving system capable of offering enough mobility for a single person to store, transport, and load a 12-foot aluminum boat. The system helps load and unload a boat from a pickup truck bed, utilizing a set of wheels and a bicycle fork to facilitate movement of the boat.
There are a pair of fork-like members and a pair of detachable wheels that can be utilized when the boat is ready to launch. Each fork includes an anchor pin received by an anchor point contacting each side of the boat. Users can independently load and unload the boat and transport from the truck bed to a launch location via the wheels, perfect for high mountain lakes. The boat can be fully loaded with fishing gear, coolers etc. while the wheels facilitate quick and easy transportation, whether it be on a paved boat ramp to the water’s edge or on a rocky/brushy path to a favorite fishing hole. The system offers a simple, quick, and easy method of loading and unloading small boats from pickup trucks and trailers.
Markets for tools designed to assist in loading and unloading boats can vary based on factors such as types of boats, the size of the market, and the specific needs of boat owners. Different types of boats may require different loading and unloading mechanisms. For example, smaller boats might be manageable with manual tools, while larger and heavier boats may require more sophisticated hydraulic or automated systems. Innovative and user-friendly loading and unloading tools could find a niche in the market. Features such as automation, ease of use, and adaptability to various boat sizes could make a product stand out. Understanding the main points and preferences of boat owners can help in refining and improving the design and functionality of new and innovative tools. The Easy Mover offers much needed convenience in this market and would be a valuable addition to any manufacturer’s product line.
James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Easy Mover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Easy Mover can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
