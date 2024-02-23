What does an era of global instability mean for the UK?

On the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Expert Factor team assemble to examine what an era of global instability means for the UK, for our government and for British politics. What would the return of Donald Trump to the White House mean for whoever wins the general election? How is the conflict in the Middle East impacting British politics – and the decision that British politicians need to take? Does the UK have the resources to meet its foreign policy aims and defence needs? What difference has Brexit made to how the UK acts on the world stage – and should we be working more closely with the EU to achieve our priorities?

It is harder than ever to separate what happens in our country with what happens countries that are thousands of miles away. So how prepared is the UK to meet the challenges of an increasingly unstable world?

THE EXPERT FACTOR is the podcast for people who haven’t had enough of experts. Each week the directors of three leading and respected think tanks – Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Hannah White of the Institute for Government, and Anand Menon of UK in a Changing Europe – get together to discuss, debate and explain the big questions and themes that will shape the election – and the political landscape for years to come.