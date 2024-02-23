The Hoyle crisis

Wednesday night’s debate on Gaza saw chaotic – and unedifying – scenes in Commons which brought parliament into disrepute. ConservativeHome’s Henry Hill joins the podcast team to make sense of what happened and to weigh up how much trouble Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is in.

From trouble in parliament to problems with government, the IfG’s Commission on the Centre of Government will publish its final report on 11 March. The podcast team set the scene – and explain why the winner of the next general election needs to radically redesign the centre of power.

PLUS: Kemi Badenoch vs The Post Office. The business secretary has knocked Rishi Sunak out of the headlines, but will this help her chances of succeeding him if a vacancy were to arise?