InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Package Delivery System with Integrated Pressure Sensors to Help Prevent Theft
EINPresswire.com/ -- Preston W. of Southfield, MI is the creator of the Parcel Defender, a package delivery system consisting of a pressure alert mat and/or a lockable security box. Users can have delivered items and cargo placed on the mat or in the container and receive notifications of the delivery through a smartphone application. The system allows individuals to safely receive packages even when he or she is unavailable to physically retrieve the package upon delivery. It offers a simple and convenient way for homeowners needing to receive packages while traveling, at work, or otherwise away from home.
The system is equipped with pressure sensors such that when a package is placed on the mat or in the box, the weight and time of the package delivery is identified. A text message and a video of the delivery is sent to the owner of the mat and the delivery service through a smartphone application. The mat is comprised of an alarm system with several flashers that activate if motion is detected near the mat to prevent theft of a package left on its surface. The mat can be activated or deactivated with a remote and may be used in conjunction with smart doorbell systems.
When a package is placed on the activated mat or box, it will time stamp the delivery and weigh the packages, then send a photo/video and a text to the owner and the service provider. If a package is removed from the area or the mat/box is physically moved, the alarm and flashers will activate in conjunction with a text message sent to the owner. The delivery box provides the same security as the mat when used in conjunction with the mat by placing the box onto the mat. The box can be remotely locked and unlocked. Both the mat and box can be standalone units or used together. Ultimately, the system protects delivered packages from inclement weather, theft, and small animals. Users can receive secure delivery of prescription products, alcoholic products, and more, staying securely locked and still being able to accept additional deliveries.
With the rise of online shopping and the increasing occurrence of package theft or "porch piracy", consumers have been exploring products that help prevent these situations from occurring. Several solutions have emerged to address this issue, offering consumers various options to enhance the security of their delivered packages. Products like smart lockers, doorbell cameras, and home security systems are becoming increasingly common to help prevent package theft. Different types of technology are implemented into these systems like electronic locks, cameras, motion sensors, mobile app integration, and alarms. The Parcel Defender includes multiple features that help enhance package security. The invention is versatile and would help consumers protect their purchased products and investments in a simple, convenient, and easy to use manner.
Preston filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Parcel Defender product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Parcel Defender can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The system is equipped with pressure sensors such that when a package is placed on the mat or in the box, the weight and time of the package delivery is identified. A text message and a video of the delivery is sent to the owner of the mat and the delivery service through a smartphone application. The mat is comprised of an alarm system with several flashers that activate if motion is detected near the mat to prevent theft of a package left on its surface. The mat can be activated or deactivated with a remote and may be used in conjunction with smart doorbell systems.
When a package is placed on the activated mat or box, it will time stamp the delivery and weigh the packages, then send a photo/video and a text to the owner and the service provider. If a package is removed from the area or the mat/box is physically moved, the alarm and flashers will activate in conjunction with a text message sent to the owner. The delivery box provides the same security as the mat when used in conjunction with the mat by placing the box onto the mat. The box can be remotely locked and unlocked. Both the mat and box can be standalone units or used together. Ultimately, the system protects delivered packages from inclement weather, theft, and small animals. Users can receive secure delivery of prescription products, alcoholic products, and more, staying securely locked and still being able to accept additional deliveries.
With the rise of online shopping and the increasing occurrence of package theft or "porch piracy", consumers have been exploring products that help prevent these situations from occurring. Several solutions have emerged to address this issue, offering consumers various options to enhance the security of their delivered packages. Products like smart lockers, doorbell cameras, and home security systems are becoming increasingly common to help prevent package theft. Different types of technology are implemented into these systems like electronic locks, cameras, motion sensors, mobile app integration, and alarms. The Parcel Defender includes multiple features that help enhance package security. The invention is versatile and would help consumers protect their purchased products and investments in a simple, convenient, and easy to use manner.
Preston filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Parcel Defender product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Parcel Defender can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com