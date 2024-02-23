Representative Morgan McGarvey Joins Hydrocephalus Caucus to Advocate for Affected Families
Representative Morgan McGarvey
The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Representative Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) joined the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus.
I'm proud to join the Hydrocephalus Caucus, advocating for Louisville residents facing this condition. Vital research & resources are critically needed for the 1 million Americans with this condition.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representative Morgan McGarvey Joins Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus to Advocate for Affected Families in KY-03
— Rep. Morgan McGarvey
[Washington, D.C., 2/23/24]— The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Representative Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) has joined the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus.
Representative McGarvey will play an integral role in advocating for increased awareness, funding, and support for pediatric and adult hydrocephalus patients. His commitment not only amplifies the voice of his constituents who have the condition but also results in heightened advocacy and representation of their needs.
"We're thrilled to welcome Representative McGarvey to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus," said Diana Gray, President and CEO, Hydrocephalus Association. "His dedication to representing the hydrocephalus community in KY-03 underscores the urgency for critical research, improved treatments, and enhanced care for those affected by this condition."
Hydrocephalus affects over 1 million Americans. The only known treatment for hydrocephalus is brain surgery. Anyone at any time can develop the condition from a traumatic brain injury, brain infection, tumor, or, for unknown reasons, as part of the aging process. One in 770 babies develops hydrocephalus each year. Over 800,000 seniors in the U.S. are estimated to have normal pressure hydrocephalus, though the majority are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as having Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.
The most common surgical treatment for hydrocephalus is the placement of a shunt to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain, which has one of the highest failure rates of any medical device on the market. There are approximately 10,000 pediatric hospital admissions for shunt malfunctions each year. Hydrocephalus and a shunt can mean a lifetime of multiple brain surgeries. Dozens of brain surgeries are common and 100 or more is not unheard of.
"I'm proud to join the Hydrocephalus Caucus and fight for the Louisvillians who face this condition," said Rep. Morgan McGarvey. "From raising awareness through actions such as the Louisville Walk to End Hydrocephalus to supporting essential research, the hydrocephalus community has been steadfast in their advocacy. It's now on all of us to ensure we support the critical research and resources necessary to support the 1 million Americans with this condition."
“As the chair of the local Louisville WALK to End Hydrocephalus, Congressman McGarvey's membership in the Hydrocephalus Caucus means that the Louisville community will have a local representative fighting for them. Having a child with hydrocephalus can be very lonely and every day we fight for better treatment options and care,” said Tonya Waelde, Chair of the Louisville WALK to End Hydrocephalus. “His membership is helping us feel seen."
The Caucus serves to inform the congressional community about the needs of those living with hydrocephalus, their families, and caregivers. This includes funding for research from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense and other key health policy priorities impacting the community such as Medicare and Medicaid access, special education, and rehabilitation services.
For further information on Representative McGarvey's commitment to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus, please contact Davis Kaderli at 240-483-4884 or advocacy@hydroassoc.org.
About the Hydrocephalus Association:
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $13 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org.
Davis Kaderli
Hydrocephalus Association
+1 240-483-4884
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube